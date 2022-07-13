Noles News: 4-star QB decommits, what’s next for FSU recruiting?

Recruiting

It’s a move that’s been predicted for a bit and finally came into fruition — on Tuesday, four-star quarterback Chris Parson decided to reopen his recruitment, decommitting from the Seminoles. Parson, who had been committed to Florida State for just under a year, said he had long coveted playing in Tallahassee but needed to make a move that assured his future — it’s been reported and confirmed by his father that he wasn’t interested in being part of a two-quarterback class.

Our Florida State of Recruiting podcast recently discussed the board at quarterback for FSU, and dove into priority target Brock Glenn’s recruitment — including his potential commitment to FSU:

Four-star 2023 wide receiver/athlete Khai Prean included FSU in his top 4 — the Seminoles offered him back in July:

Matthew 22:14 “For many are called, but few are chosen”⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OiDMG7XuBJ — ³✞Kaygup (@KhaiPrean) July 12, 2022

Feels great to be a nole! — Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) July 12, 2022

Feels great to be a nole — BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) July 12, 2022

Football

Is the ACC looking to add SMU? According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, conversations have been had between the school and conference.

SMU has had conversations with leaders in the Big 12, the ACC and the Pac-12 recently, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News. Bigger decisions, such as Notre Dame’s future and the direction of each of the three aforementioned conferences, still need to be figured out before SMU could potentially make a move, but there’s internal optimism the dust could eventually settle in SMU’s favor.

Turning a slack conversation into an informal Twitter poll.



Which CFB fanbase, not including Notre Dame and BYU, has the highest percentage of fans who did NOT attend the school? — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) July 12, 2022

It’s gotta be Miami, right?

I appreciate YALL! Nole for LIFE https://t.co/YNKtjuJPqM — Coop (@trenchmonster1) July 12, 2022

Basketball

Curtis Williams Jr., the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has cut his list to six programs, he tells @On3Recruits.



He breaks down each school: https://t.co/3ZF6vENuD8 pic.twitter.com/Z5yyRnVByy — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 11, 2022

I've learned we all have DREAMS but very few of us WAKE up and Chase them.....#DreamChasers — CoachRjayBarsh (@CoachRjayBarsh) July 12, 2022

Baseball

Wyatt Crowell and Carson Montgomery both threw a scoreless inning in @USABaseballCNT 10-0 win today pic.twitter.com/zyWXgI1R9W — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 12, 2022

Softball

FSU made the addition of Arizona State pitcher transfer Allison Royalty official — “We are excited for the addition of not only a great person but a driven athlete that wants to be the best for this program,” head coach Lonni Alameda said in a statement. “She has been a proven competitor and we are excited about the experience she will bring to Team 40.”

All Sports