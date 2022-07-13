 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: 4-star QB decommits, what’s next for FSU recruiting?

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Florida State Pro Day Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It’s a move that’s been predicted for a bit and finally came into fruition — on Tuesday, four-star quarterback Chris Parson decided to reopen his recruitment, decommitting from the Seminoles. Parson, who had been committed to Florida State for just under a year, said he had long coveted playing in Tallahassee but needed to make a move that assured his future — it’s been reported and confirmed by his father that he wasn’t interested in being part of a two-quarterback class.

Our Florida State of Recruiting podcast recently discussed the board at quarterback for FSU, and dove into priority target Brock Glenn’s recruitment — including his potential commitment to FSU:

Four-star 2023 wide receiver/athlete Khai Prean included FSU in his top 4 — the Seminoles offered him back in July:

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Is the ACC looking to add SMU? According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, conversations have been had between the school and conference.

SMU has had conversations with leaders in the Big 12, the ACC and the Pac-12 recently, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News. Bigger decisions, such as Notre Dame’s future and the direction of each of the three aforementioned conferences, still need to be figured out before SMU could potentially make a move, but there’s internal optimism the dust could eventually settle in SMU’s favor.

It’s gotta be Miami, right?

FSU made the addition of Arizona State pitcher transfer Allison Royalty official — “We are excited for the addition of not only a great person but a driven athlete that wants to be the best for this program,” head coach Lonni Alameda said in a statement. “She has been a proven competitor and we are excited about the experience she will bring to Team 40.”

