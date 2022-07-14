Noles News: ACC Kickoff schedule set, NBA Noles continue their Summer League tourney

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Noles have officially announced their attendees for the 2022 ACC Kickoff. Veterans Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, and Jammie Robinson will be in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 20th for interviews and an introduction to the 2022 season.

Proud to have Jordan, Jammie and Fabien representing us at ACC Kickoff next week!



: https://t.co/fAHtbROSEB pic.twitter.com/50qjmne5cX — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 13, 2022

Former Seminole Lamont Green gives FSU fans his assuredness of Tribe23.

All Day Every Day Tribe23 pic.twitter.com/nEi6Y6Sx5k — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) July 13, 2022

The Noles seem to be building an incredible family atmosphere, which should help all parties on and off the field.

Stay tuned for The Three Stars podcast with FSU commit Roderick Kearney.

Roderick Kearney on #FSU OC Alex Atkins:



"He keeps it real, he's not gonna sugar coat anything to you...he tells you not what you want to hear, but what you need to hear, which is going to make you a better player and a better man.”



Pod w/ ⁦@Roderickkearne7⁩ out in AM. pic.twitter.com/XC7rPe00pH — The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) July 14, 2022

Basketball

Former Florida State guard Anthony Polite has signed with the LDLC ASVEL in France.

❗️ Recrutement 2022-2023



LDLC ASVEL mise sur Anthony POLITE ! Après cinq saisons à l’Université de Florida State, l’ailier suisse va lancer sa carrière professionnelle à LDLC ASVEL, qu’il rejoint pour les 2 prochaines saisons.



https://t.co/lOGaZwzFGh#LDLCASVEL @PoliteAP2 pic.twitter.com/PxcYHvZkxh — LDLC ASVEL (@LDLCASVEL) July 13, 2022

Mfiondu Kabengele has put on an absolute show during the NBA’s Summer League, creating great team plays with Boston Celtics draft pick JD Davison.

The @celtics were powered by the play of Mfiondu Kabengele in their #NBA2K23SummerLeague win!



Mfiondu Kabengele: 20 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLK

Justin Jackson: 20 PTS, 5 3PM

Jonathan Kuminga: 29 PTS pic.twitter.com/QucXlZ5snZ — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2022

Here’s a look at Kabengele flying high for the throw down:

Softball

Former Noles first baseman Alex Powers has continued to shine, currently working as a color analyst for collegiate baseball and softball.

A couple Noles will face off tomorrow when Team Puerto Rico and Team Canada face off in the WBSC.

It will be a showdown between the Noles tomorrow as @carsynmariee and team Puerto Rico take on @Coach_Alameda and @KaleighRafter and team Canada! #OneTribe https://t.co/oDVbz1HxBp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) July 12, 2022

All Sports

The Seminoles have added Janeen Lalik as the Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations.

Welcome to the Janeen Lalik



She is our Deputy Athletics Director For External Operations ‼️



: https://t.co/FXH7NfiasE#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LkuDYGjm2V — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) July 13, 2022

An interview with President and CEO Stephen Ponder will soon be released, where he explains future plans for Seminole Boosters.

Coming soon: Get to know President & CEO @StephenPonder and hear more about the future of Seminole Boosters! #GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/b0TyMRl6BS — Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) July 13, 2022

Trey Cunningham has officially been named the National Indoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Seminole in school history with the award.

- ‼️



Trey becomes the first Seminole to ever win this award #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xYxLEQvrb5 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 13, 2022

Former Nole Cal Raleigh has now recorded 12 home runs, 32 RBI’s and 36 hits on the season.

That's a dozen for Cal pic.twitter.com/b8qfLI4Ky0 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2022

FSU’s soccer complex puts up their 2021 National Championship banner... and it looks like there’s plenty of room for more.