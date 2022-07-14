 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: ACC Kickoff schedule set, NBA Noles continue their Summer League tourney

44 days till kickoff

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #5

RELATED: 2023 quarterback Chris Parson decommits from Florida State

Football

The Noles have officially announced their attendees for the 2022 ACC Kickoff. Veterans Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, and Jammie Robinson will be in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 20th for interviews and an introduction to the 2022 season.

RELATED: FSU announces 3 ACC media day attendees

RELATED: 2022 Florida State schedule previews: Breakdowns, analysis, podcasts

Former Seminole Lamont Green gives FSU fans his assuredness of Tribe23.

The Noles seem to be building an incredible family atmosphere, which should help all parties on and off the field.

Stay tuned for The Three Stars podcast with FSU commit Roderick Kearney.

RELATED: Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: FSU gets another blue-chip lineman — what else is in store for #Tribe23?

Basketball

Former Florida State guard Anthony Polite has signed with the LDLC ASVEL in France.

Mfiondu Kabengele has put on an absolute show during the NBA’s Summer League, creating great team plays with Boston Celtics draft pick JD Davison.

Here’s a look at Kabengele flying high for the throw down:

Softball

Former Noles first baseman Alex Powers has continued to shine, currently working as a color analyst for collegiate baseball and softball.

A couple Noles will face off tomorrow when Team Puerto Rico and Team Canada face off in the WBSC.

All Sports

The Seminoles have added Janeen Lalik as the Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations.

An interview with President and CEO Stephen Ponder will soon be released, where he explains future plans for Seminole Boosters.

Trey Cunningham has officially been named the National Indoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Seminole in school history with the award.

Former Nole Cal Raleigh has now recorded 12 home runs, 32 RBI’s and 36 hits on the season.

FSU’s soccer complex puts up their 2021 National Championship banner... and it looks like there’s plenty of room for more.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...