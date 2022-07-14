The Florida State Seminoles coaching staff has made it a point to rebuild the trenches with the last two recruiting cycles. One of the biggest commits to that rebuild is 2023 offensive line commit Roderick Kearney.

Related Roderick Kearney commits to FSU

The Three Stars sit down for an interview with the versatile lineman. Kearney shares his thoughts on Florida State, Alex Atkins, and Mike Norvell— as well as a day in the life of a high school commit preparing for division one football. We discuss position projection, whether or not the 4-star will be enrolling early for the Seminoles, and even Albert Einstein.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023 football commits

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars