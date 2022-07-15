Noles News: Football Schedule Change, 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Recruiting

It’s been a busy summer on the recruiting trail for the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff as they continue to shape the future of this roster. One of the biggest keys to that will be solidifying the trenches and recent offensive line commit Roderick Kearney looks to be the centerpiece of that effort going forward. This week, he joined our Florida State of Recruiting podcast for an interview about FSU, Alex Atkins and much more. Check it out to hear from Big Rod, a leader of the Noles for the future.

New offensive coordinator Alex Atkins was a huge part in landing Kearney and many other commits this offseason. He’s been an incredible asset on the recruiting trail for FSU so the question is how does he rank in compared to other Florida State’s other top recruiters of the past decade. David Stout tries to tackle that answer.

Football

Florida State is quickly approaching the start of football season with next week’s ACC football kickoff media days marking the unofficial start of preseason for the Noles. The actual season is start of ACC competition on the field is now less than two months away on Friday night against Louisville and that kickoff will now be a half hour later.

TIME CHANGE



Our Sept. 16 game at Louisville on ESPN has been shifted to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/pZcbQIfq4s — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 14, 2022

While we wait on the kickoff of football season, it’s always good to reminisce on years past. The ACC Digital Network did that by sharing highlights from Jameis Winston’s dominating performance against Clemson that helped cement his Heisman Trophy campaign.

The night Famous Jameis locked in his Heisman Trophy



4 TDR

22 for 34 passing

444 passing yards @FSUFootball @Jaboowins | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/OyEs5uzXgm — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 14, 2022

One day, he’ll end up in the Florida State Hall of Fame alongside the other all-time greats. That group does now include two other former Seminoles as E.G. Green and Snoop Minnis were announced as part of the FSU HOF.

Help us congratulate our two newest members of the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame, E.G. Green & Snoop Minnis!!



: https://t.co/LKeG7uin7a#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/fkwiu79P2A — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 14, 2022

The full class includes 10 Seminole greats in total with plenty of notable names to be enshrined on the eve of FSU’s football season opener against Duquesne.

Baseball

The FSU baseball coaching staff is continuing to take shape as new head coach Link Jarrett announced he’s bringing over his recruiting coordinator from Notre Dame to fill the same role in Tallahassee. Read more about what Rich Wallace will bring to the Noles.

Basketball

Lots of former Seminoles continue flashing their skills in the NBA’s Summer League.

Meanwhile, former FSU guard Trent Forrest made a visit to campus to get some work in.

Five members of the FSU women’s basketball team showed off their off-field prowess earning spots on the ACC Academic Honor Roll for this past season.