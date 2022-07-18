Noles News: FSU teammates lend helping hand, latest Seminoles updates

FLORIDA STATE — There has been a lot of buzz around the recruiting world and specifically around offensive coordinator Alex Atkins after landing 4-star Lucas Simmons earlier last week. Trey Cunningham shined for Team USA, former basketball stars hit the spotlight, and more baseball coaching additions are on the horizon.
Let's dive in:
Football
In case you missed it, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons alongside quarterback Jordan Travis started a GoFundMe for fellow teammate Greedy Vance to help his family restore their home after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.
Renovations are scheduled for Doak Campbell in August and the plan is to update the press box. Retired jersey numbers, championships, bowl games, and all Americans will all be featured alongside legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s name to mark his legacy and the achievements that FSU has accomplished over the years.
The press box and suite facades in Doak are getting upgrades to showcase our history. See it all August 27!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Y6NCIakTgj— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 15, 2022
Throwback to an amazing night:
The night Famous Jameis locked in his Heisman Trophy— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 14, 2022
One of the major plus sides of this offseason is the amount of talent that Alex Atkins has brought in. NoleThruandThru brought up an interesting argument about his recruiting chops and posed the question Is Alex Atkins FSU’s best recruiter of the post-Bobby Bowden era?
Here’s the list of signees Alex Atkins has reeled in since 2020, all of whom he served as the primary recruiter for: Julian Armella, Antavious Woody (“Tae”), Jaylen Early, Rod Orr, Qae’shon Sapp, Daughtry Richardson, Robert Scott, Jr., Bryson Estes, and Kanaya Charlton.
This cycle, he’s landed Rod Kearney and Lucas Simmons as a primary, and is the secondary recruiter for Darren Lawrence (“Goldie”).
For everything recruiting related check out the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #5 and join the discussion.
Basketball
A handful of Noles in the Pros made headlines this past weekend. John Butler finished his final summer league game with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Former FSU forward John Butler finished his final Summer League game with 25 points and seven rebounds, shooting 9-9 from the field and 6-6 from three. @john_e_butler @FSUHoops— MAX (@maxescarpio) July 18, 2022
Malik Osborne did what he does best following a major slam with a finessed three-pointer:
Get you a guy who can do both #CavsSummer | @OsborneMalik pic.twitter.com/UUQtfdbcRY— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 16, 2022
All Sports
New baseball head coach Link Jarrett continues to pull from his previous staff at Notre Dame by adding pitching coach Chuck Ristano to join FSU Baseball’s coaching staff.
Congratulations to Parker Messick being selected 54th overall in the 2022 draft:
With the #54 pick of the #MLBDraft the @CleGuardians select Parker Messick, LHP, @FSUBaseball https://t.co/gTSr8n96Jb— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 18, 2022
Women’s soccer announced their 2022 schedule over the weekend. The first season under new head coach Brian Pensky will come filled with defensive matchups.
FSU has lost 3 big names from the roster, Emily Madril, Kirsten Pavlisko and Yujie Zhao, which according to our resident soccer expert Prince Akeem Joeffer has made the chances of a repeat much more difficult. But with the talent still present, the Seminoles should be able to moderately withstand those departures.
SCHEDULE RELEASE— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 15, 2022
It is finally here! Check out the 2022 soccer schedule for your defending national champions! #OneTribe
: https://t.co/nb7aBQnc7c pic.twitter.com/vehJzyHHBE
Congratulations to Maddie Anderson on winning her first International Pro Gold Medal at the Ciro Marina Futures in Italy:
NOLES IN THE PROS— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) July 17, 2022
Maddie Anderson won her first International Pro Gold Medal this weekend at the Ciro Marina Futures in Italy! She also picked up the MVP award in the process! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ad0C8FUUfd
Track and Field star Trey Cunningham won the silver medal in the 110m at the World Athletics Championships representing The Seminoles and Team USA.
Soak it in Trey. Soak it all in #OneTribe | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/U52LALRxBU— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 18, 2022
If you’ve been following Frank’s meet the staff series there are a few more on the horizon. Max Escarpio and Ben Meyerson are on deck and most recently Evan aka EvenFlow sat down to discuss his fan memories and why he is here today.
