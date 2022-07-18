Seminole Wrap: Alex Atkins rebuilding FSU trenches, ACC Kickoff Preview

The Florida State football roster rebuild continues to take shape with a heavy focus on fortifying the trenches.

The Seminoles landed another big-time offensive line commitment in the past week from four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. He’s the second four-star get in the last month along with Roderick Kearney. Assuming they both end up signing their letters of intent on National Signing Day, the two will be the seventh and eighth offensive lineman to join the Noles in the past two classes with now offensive coordinator Alex Atkins as the primary recruiter.

So the question is, is this the Mike Norvell rebuild or the Alex Atkins rebuild?

The Seminole Wrap crew, host Brian Pellerin along with Max Escarpio and Jon Marchant, answers that question by looking at just how important Atkins is to the future of the Florida State football program.

Plus they discuss the upcoming ACC Kickoff media days. Who is FSU bringing to the event and how will ACC Commissioner Jim Philips handle the question of conference realignment? Could it be time to play hard ball with Notre Dame or will it be more clichés as the ACC continues to sit on the sidelines?