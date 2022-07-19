FLORIDA STATE — The 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes seem to be building the Seminoles trenches piece by piece with focus on the offensive lines development. Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has already left a massive footprint on the recent classes, and he’s not done yet. The first-year OC is determined to bring back this offense from the ground up. Aside from Atkins’ incredible work in 2022 and 2023 he’s built relationships with some of the top offensive line prospects in the next three years. One of the top names at the offensive tackle position is Peyton Joseph in the class of 2025.

Joseph visited the Noles on June 17th, having a chance to meet with the coaching staff and tour the facilities. Recruits across the board have been raving about the bond that Atkins builds with his players, and this situation is a great example. The 6’4 OT from Georgia has already collected commitments from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and many more. Joseph’s recruitment is predicted to blow up, as powerhouse programs see him as a priority target. It’s way too early to predict any decisions in Joseph’s commitment, but Atkins and the Noles are in a good position and they should keep their relationship tight with one of the top tackles available.

Joseph is already building a great relationship with Atkins:

Need everybody go wish BIG TIME COACH ATKINS A HAPPY CASH DAY TURN HIM UP NOLES FAMILY #gonoles pic.twitter.com/IlxpgJCE8N — Peyton “Big P” Joseph (@D1Pey) July 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the full interview with Joseph:

Joseph on HC Mike Norvell:

“Coach Norvell is a coach who I can see myself playing with, he that type of coach thats not finna sugar coat things to get you to their school.”

Joseph on OC Alex Atkins:

“Coach Atkins is my dawg, I love the way he develop players and the way he keep everything 100 about everything.”

Joseph on his recent visit:

“My recent visit was amazing, the atmosphere in Tallahassee was amazing, all the coaches welcome you as you was a player there.”

Joseph describes himself as a player:

“I describe myself as a player who is still developing but I’m physical and aggressive and I play smart on the field…If I was a Nole I would bring everything they want from me to the table as I would with any school I’m coming to compete.”

The Georgia native says he speaks with the coaching staff “maybe once every two weeks,” which is incredible to hear since he’s already on the radar for national title contenders. Joseph’s recruitment will come down to his communication with Atkins, and whether the two parties are still interested in joining forces two years from now.