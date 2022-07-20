Noles News: ACC Kickoff is here

Recruiting

2025 offensive lineman Peyton Joseph sat down with Tomahawk to talk impressions of FSU’s staff and overall thoughts on the Seminoles: “If I was a Nole I would bring everything they want from me to the table as I would with any school. I’m coming to compete.”

Football

ACC Kickoff is here! FSU is up first on the podium today — here’s the full schedule.

Ahead of the event, FSU released its annual media guide, as well as an update to its roster.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, a major part of FSU’s run from 2012-2014, is retiring from the NFL:

Eddie Goldman has informed the Falcons he's going to retire. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 19, 2022

Baseball

Florida State sophomores Bryce Hubbart and Brett Roberts were both selected in the closing days of the MLB Draft.

From FSU:

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, appeared in 38 games over the past three seasons, compiling a 14-9 record and 3.71 earned run average. He was a 2022 second-team All-ACC selection after leading Florida State with eight wins and a 3.32 ERA. Roberts, from Atlanta, hit .300 with a .372 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage in his first season at Florida State. He started 58 of FSU’s 59 games and scored 39 runs with 65 hits, 18 doubles and five home runs. His games started, runs, hits and doubles were all second on the team.

Sources: Davis Hare has agreed to an undrafted free agent signing with the San Francisco Giants. #SFGiants



Over three seasons at #FSU, Hare compiled a 3.45 ERA in 73 IP. 100 career strikeouts and seven saves. pic.twitter.com/slGr3HXuUe — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 20, 2022

Jordan Taylor, #FSU’s second-ranked signee, will also make it to campus. Ultra-toolsy outfielder. 6.21 60-yard dash, 97 MPH from the OF, and consistently high exit velocities. No. 61 in the class and No. 4 OF in FL per PG.



: @KPetersonPG pic.twitter.com/Zvpy7fZ5Fj — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 19, 2022

Softball

A fantastic piece from Sydney Sherrill on her time at Florida State (paywalled):

#D1PS member Sydney Sherrill wrote a letter to Florida State Softball as her collegiate career came to a close.@sydneysherrilll | @FSU_Softball https://t.co/uiehNKg3gO — D1Softball (@D1Softball) July 19, 2022

All Sports

Via FSU Sports Info: Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky completes his staff with the announcement of director of operations, Sarah Buckley.

“Sarah was a natural choice for this position,” said Pensky. “She provides continuity within our building. Sarah knows our program well. She knows our players well. She’s watched Nathan do a phenomenal job over the past few years. Sarah is incredibly eager and hungry to succeed. She will continue to facilitate the other areas of the program that she’s touched on, namely video analysis. We’re elated that Sarah remains on board.”