Noles News: ACC Kickoff is here

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

2025 offensive lineman Peyton Joseph sat down with Tomahawk to talk impressions of FSU’s staff and overall thoughts on the Seminoles: “If I was a Nole I would bring everything they want from me to the table as I would with any school. I’m coming to compete.”

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Football

ACC Kickoff is here! FSU is up first on the podium today — here’s the full schedule.

Ahead of the event, FSU released its annual media guide, as well as an update to its roster.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, a major part of FSU’s run from 2012-2014, is retiring from the NFL:

Baseball

Florida State sophomores Bryce Hubbart and Brett Roberts were both selected in the closing days of the MLB Draft.

From FSU:

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, appeared in 38 games over the past three seasons, compiling a 14-9 record and 3.71 earned run average. He was a 2022 second-team All-ACC selection after leading Florida State with eight wins and a 3.32 ERA.

Roberts, from Atlanta, hit .300 with a .372 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage in his first season at Florida State. He started 58 of FSU’s 59 games and scored 39 runs with 65 hits, 18 doubles and five home runs. His games started, runs, hits and doubles were all second on the team.

Softball

A fantastic piece from Sydney Sherrill on her time at Florida State (paywalled):

All Sports

Via FSU Sports Info: Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky completes his staff with the announcement of director of operations, Sarah Buckley.

“Sarah was a natural choice for this position,” said Pensky. “She provides continuity within our building. Sarah knows our program well. She knows our players well. She’s watched Nathan do a phenomenal job over the past few years. Sarah is incredibly eager and hungry to succeed. She will continue to facilitate the other areas of the program that she’s touched on, namely video analysis. We’re elated that Sarah remains on board.”

