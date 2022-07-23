2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn commits to FSU

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles added to their 2024 recruiting class today, and they didn’t have to go far from Tallahassee to do it.

Defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn plays at Robert F. Monroe Day School in Quincy, Florida. The 6’2”, 280 pound prospect hasn’t yet been ranked by recruiting services but is no stranger to campus, having visited numerous times. Mashburn visited Tallahassee twice in spring and again at the June Elite Camp.

As of now, Mashburn most likely projects as an interior defensive lineman. Coach Odell Haggins has a strong bond with the rising junior, who is particularly drawn to Haggins’ legacy with preparing his players for the NFL.

Florida State was Mashburn’s first offer, followed by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others. He also boasts a 3.5 GPA, per his Twitter account.

