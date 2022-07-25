Noles News: Fall camp, big recruiting weekend on the horizon

FLORIDA STATE — Pre-season camp is around the corner and excitement is building for the FSU faithful. A big recruiting weekend is ahead, some NFL Noles made headlines, and the soccer and baseball fields are getting upgrades.

Football

This upcoming week will kick off on Tuesday for the Florida State Seminoles with a pre-camp luncheon featuring coach availability, so look out for video and quotes from the interviews during and after the show. After the luncheon, the team will start fall camp on Wednesday afternoon with open media availability afterward.

Tomahawk Nation has been detailing the different position groups coming out of the spring over the summer and whether you're excited, worried, or a mixture of both, here are some of our thoughts with more position group breakdowns on the horizon:

On Friday, tight end Camm McDonald was named to the pre-season Mackey Award watchlist. FSU’s first Mackey winner was bus rider tight end, Nick O’Leary.

From Seminoles.com:

McDonald appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts in 2021, catching 24 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. The Long Beach, California, native made a season-best five catches for 41 yards in FSU’s 33-30 victory over Syracuse, including a 14-yard touchdown that was the longest score of his collegiate career. He totaled a season-high 54 receiving yards on three receptions in the 26-23 win at Boston College, one of five games with at least three catches last season. In his career, McDonald has 53 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He is a two-time recipient of Florida State’s Bill McGrotha Humanitarian Award and a member of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Additionally, McDonald is a Seminole Scholar and was a nominee for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy. The Mackey Award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. The award was established in 2000 and is named for John Mackey, who played at Syracuse before a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers. Nick O’Leary won FSU’s first Mackey Award in 2014.

Some NFL Noles were in the headlines. Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey was added to the Physically Unable to Perform list before the Rams' pre-season camp.

Rams placed Pro Bowl DB Jalen Ramsey, who underwent an offseason shoulder procedure, on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2022

Star running back Dalvin Cook is top of the list for the Minnesota Vikings in the new Madden ‘23 rankings:

Former All-American, coach, NCAA record holder, and all-time leader in interceptions at FSU, you name it he’s done it, was hired as a head coach in the XFL.

It’s official. I’m excited to announce that I am the head coach of Orlando’s brand new XFL Franchise. This city is known for making dreams come true and I can’t wait to help add to that tradition. Let’s go!@XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/2VHnRLbUv6 — Terrell Buckley (@27TBuck) July 25, 2022

Recruiting

Following Local 2024 defensive lineman committing to FSU, there will be a major recruiting weekend starting on the 30th.so keep your eyes peeled in the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #5 update with a list of potential visitors confirmed. There is also a ton of inside info from Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting expert and in case you missed it, check out all the recruiting news in updates in The Three Stars podcast and everything else FSU-related here.

All Sports

For everything baseball related, check out Florida State Baseball: Official offseason updates, discussion thread. Recently, a couple of new staffers were announced and a few former players were picked up by The Majors.

Brian Pensky spoke about his future plans for the Soccer team, passion for the game, and much more in a sit-down interview with FSU reporter Layne Herdt from Seminoles.com.

The soccer fields got an upgraded video board and will head into their pre-season camp before their season starts in August.

Remember this play? If Nike ever wanted to update their softball cleat logo they should use a screenshot of this clip for the “Air Josie.”

Never forget how ELITE this play was @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/DvlD5E4B6f — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 22, 2022

Continuing Frank’s meet-the-beat series, Tomahawk Nation’s Brain C was at the free-throw line this Saturday in Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Brian C.

Past editions can be found below and expect some from the newer staff in the upcoming weeks.

