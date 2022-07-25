With ACC Kickoff media days in the rearview mirror and fall camp starting this week, football season is finally on the horizon and everyone — at least for the large part — is feeling pretty good about their team.

With the ACC lacking a clear favorite, every team has to feel they have at least a small window to play in Charlotte for the conference championship.

And yes, that includes Florida State.

This week, the Seminole Wrap podcast crew breaks down their view of the strengths and weaknesses on the roster plus how FSU’s roster stacks up to the ACC overall. Host Brian Pellerin and analysts Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio put the conference’s teams (Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack, Boston College Eagles, Syracuse Orange, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Cavaliers, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Tech Hokies) into three categories: Worse than Florida State, Coin Toss with Florida State and Better than Florida State.

Are the Seminoles ready to compete with the top teams in the ACC?