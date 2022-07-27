Noles News: First day of camp arrives, Big 10 considering FSU, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami

Recruiting

FSU is building up to a major recruiting weekend — plenty of big name targets will be on campus, and we’ll have a breakdown of them all posted to the site this week.

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Football

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported yesterday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has made it clear that the conference is still looking to accumulate brands in the college athletics arms race. “We’re not messing around,” Warren said to AN. “This is how we got in this position. I don’t want to be Sears and Roebuck.”

Outside of Notre Dame, long coveted by the Big Ten, McMurphy says sources have indicated the conference sees value in adding Florida State, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, and Miami.

The ACC released the results of its preseason poll on Tuesday, with Clemson once again selected to win the conference and the Seminoles slotted fifth in the Atlantic (though they did earn 2 first-place votes?)

FSU football fall camp kicks off today — starting at 3:30, we’ll have updates for you coming from Tommy Mire and Ben Meyerson and after practice, we’ll have news, notes and interviews.

Speaking of Mr. Meyerson, he jumped on with Logan Robinson of NoleGameday to discuss names to know and potential breakout candidates for FSU’s offense on the latest episode of Noles Quality Control.

Ahead of camp, head coach Mike Norvell as well as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, quarterback coach Tony Tokarz and others spoke with the media, detailing player development and expectations for 2022.

Safety Jammie Robinson, who has received plenty of preseason hype after returning to FSU, was named to another award watch list on Tuesday — this time, the Bronco Nagurski Award, given to the best defensive player in the country as voted on by the FWAA.

Our position previews continue today with linebackers after touching on the Seminoles’ defensive line yesterday.

Wherever @dalvincook is at on the field, he's trying to make a play. pic.twitter.com/fGLpGyOHHH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 26, 2022

Basketball

FSU hoops now know its opponent in the 2022 ESPN Events Invitiational — the Seminoles will be taking on the Siena Saints in the opening round of the tournament formerly known as the Old Spice Classic, AdvoCare Invitational, and Orlando Invitational.

First shoot of the year #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/gQ5wSkf1wx — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) July 27, 2022

All Sports

Make sure you catch both @FSUSoccer and @FSU_Volleyball this fall



Check out their home dates ✅ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/P4RwuLSko8 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) July 26, 2022