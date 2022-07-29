Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program is hosting its end-of-summer recruiting event this weekend, with dozens of prospects coming to Tallahassee for the Seminole Showcase. FSU will play host to big names at skill positions and along the offensive line, some of whom are currently committed elsewhere.
Who’s coming to campus? Are commitments on the horizon? This weekend will go a long way toward filling out #Tribe23 and gathering momentum on the trail.
While not a comprehensive list, these are some notable names from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes, all of whom have been confirmed by Tomahawk Nation:
FSU commitments
2023 3-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs
2023 4-star OT Lucas Simmons
2023 4-star OL Roderick Kearney
2023 4-star DE Keldric Faulk
2023 4-star DT Keith Sampson
2023 3-star LB DeMarco Ward
2023 3-star DB Quindarrius Jones
2024 3-star QB Luke Kromenhoek
2024 4-star WR Camdon Frier
2024 DL Keishawn Mashburn
2022 Target
Graduate transfer DB Malik Feaster (Jacksonville State, immediately eligible)
2023 Targets
QB Kasen Weisman
4 star RB Michael Mitchell (Utah Utes commit)
3-star RB Jaylen Johnson
5-star WR Hykeem Williams
4-star WR Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers commit)
4-star WR Adam Hopkins
TE Anthony Miller Jr.
4-star LB Blake Nichelson
3-star DB Kenton Kirkland
3-star DB Jabril Rawls
2024 Targets
RB Rod Gainey Jr.
RB Arkese Parks
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith
WR Terence Marshall
4-star OL Jason Zandamela
OL Barry Walker
4-star DL Xavier Porter
5-star DB Charles Lester
4-star DB Fred Gaskin
4-star DB CJ Heard
4-star DB Jaylen Heyward
4-star DB Brandon Jacob
DB Ashton Hampton
DB Ricardo Jones
4-star ATH Daniel Hill
2025 Targets
RB Donovan Johnson
WR Ryan Williams
OL Ziyare Addison
OL Max Buchanan
DE Jakaleb Faulk (Keldric’s brother)
DB Chris Ewald
