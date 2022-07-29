Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program is hosting its end-of-summer recruiting event this weekend, with dozens of prospects coming to Tallahassee for the Seminole Showcase. FSU will play host to big names at skill positions and along the offensive line, some of whom are currently committed elsewhere.

Who’s coming to campus? Are commitments on the horizon? This weekend will go a long way toward filling out #Tribe23 and gathering momentum on the trail.

While not a comprehensive list, these are some notable names from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes, all of whom have been confirmed by Tomahawk Nation:

FSU commitments

2023 3-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs

2023 4-star OT Lucas Simmons

2023 4-star OL Roderick Kearney

2023 4-star DE Keldric Faulk

2023 4-star DT Keith Sampson

2023 3-star LB DeMarco Ward

2023 3-star DB Quindarrius Jones

2024 3-star QB Luke Kromenhoek

2024 4-star WR Camdon Frier

2024 DL Keishawn Mashburn

2022 Target

Graduate transfer DB Malik Feaster (Jacksonville State, immediately eligible)

2023 Targets

QB Kasen Weisman

4 star RB Michael Mitchell (Utah Utes commit)

3-star RB Jaylen Johnson

5-star WR Hykeem Williams

4-star WR Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers commit)

4-star WR Adam Hopkins

TE Anthony Miller Jr.

4-star LB Blake Nichelson

3-star DB Kenton Kirkland

3-star DB Jabril Rawls

2024 Targets

RB Rod Gainey Jr.

RB Arkese Parks

5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

WR Terence Marshall

4-star OL Jason Zandamela

OL Barry Walker

4-star DL Xavier Porter

5-star DB Charles Lester

4-star DB Fred Gaskin

4-star DB CJ Heard

4-star DB Jaylen Heyward

4-star DB Brandon Jacob

DB Ashton Hampton

DB Ricardo Jones

4-star ATH Daniel Hill

2025 Targets

RB Donovan Johnson

WR Ryan Williams

OL Ziyare Addison

OL Max Buchanan

DE Jakaleb Faulk (Keldric’s brother)

DB Chris Ewald

