2024 blue chip safety commits to Florida State

FLORIDA STATE — There is more good news on the recruiting trail for the Seminoles who are knee-deep in a very important recruiting weekend amidst preseason fall camp.

On Saturday, composite 4-star safety CJ Heard announced his commitment to the Noles via Instagram and Twitter adding another cherry on top to the 2024 recruiting class.

Heard a 6’0 200 pound safety out of Woodward Academy unofficially visited the Noles in April, committed in person at Saturday’s recruiting event which hosted a number of top-tier recruits.

He held offers from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, NC State, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Penn State, and a slew of other schools throughout the country.

To get all the latest recruiting news and talk with Tomahawk Nation’s experts visit the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #6 and join in on the conversation.