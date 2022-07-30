FLORIDA STATE — There is more good news on the trail for Florida State Seminoles football, who are knee-deep in a very important recruiting weekend amidst preseason fall camp.

On Saturday, 247 Sports composite four-star safety CJ Heard announced his commitment to the Noles adding another cherry on top to the 2024 class which now ranks second nationally.

Heard, a 6’0 200 pound safety out of Woodward Academy (Georgia) who unofficially visited FSU in April, committed in person at Saturday’s Seminole Showcase event which included numerous top-tier prospects.

Heard held offers from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, NC State, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Penn State, and a slew of other schools.

