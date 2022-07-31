Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles made it clear this year that despite the talent currently on the roster, they wanted more experience in the defensive backfield.

Adding Louisville transfer Greedy Vance was the start, along with the addition of talented freshmen like Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas. And today, the Seminoles secured a commitment from Jacksonville State graduate transfer Malik Feaster, who was on campus a couple of days before during the Seminole Showcase recruiting event.

Feaster is a 6’0”, 187-pound cornerback originally from Stephens County High School in Toccoa, Georgia. Over four seasons at Jacksonville State, Feaster played in 38 games. He accumulated nearly 120 tackles, at least 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a 100-yard touchdown against rival North Alabama.

Feaster is a two-time 2021 ASUN Conference Player of the Week on defense. He overcame a season-ending injury in Spring 2021, a broken fibula and torn ankle ligaments, to rejoin his team in the fall and have a strong season.

As a graduate transfer, Feaster is eligible immediately. He will arrive in Tallahassee prior to the fall semester and is expected to be part of the cornerback rotation as he eases into the playbook.

From his JSU biography:

JSU CAREER: Fall 2021: Played all 11 games after returning from a spring setback…recorded 42 tackles with 28 coming unassisted…made one of the defensive plays of the year setting a school record and tying an NCAA FCS record with a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against North Alabama which turned the momentum toward the Gamecocks in the rivalry victory…also forced a fumble against Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 9 where he had a career-high 11 tackles and cemented the win with a late interception…also picked off a pass against Abilene Christian on Nov. 6. Fall 2020/Spring 2021: Saw action in all four games of the fall before suffering a season-ending injury in the spring opener against Tennessee Tech...recorded eight tackles on the year, including three solo stops and a tackle for loss against Mercer...also picked up a pass breakup against Florida International on October 23. 2019: Started eight of the 12 games played in during his second year... finished the season ranked seventh on the team in tackles with 40 total, 30 of which were solo stops... also led the team in pass breakups with eight... returned five kickoffs on the season for 86 yards and a long of 23... went five-straight games recording at least four tackles, including four solo against Eastern Washington. 2018: Made four starts in 13 appearances in his first year at cornerback for Jax State... Picked up his first tackle, unassisted, in his first game against North Carolina A&T on Aug. 25... Recorded 28 tackles on the year including 21 unassisted and 7 with assistance...made 2.5 tackles for loss for a total of six yards...made his first interception against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17 in Atlanta as well as nine pass breakups on the year...picked up a fumble recovery against UT-Martin on Nov. 3. HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, Ga. PERSONAL: Born on Jan. 20, 1999, in Toccoa, Ga…majoring in engineering at JSU.

Check out the latest Official Recruiting/Transfer Portal thread for more.