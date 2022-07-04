Noles News: Fireworks and football

FLORIDA STATE — Hopefully all your fingers stay intact and your neighbor's mailboxes are “not” filled with M-80s this 4th of July. A slow news weekend for football was joined by All-America honors given to the men’s baseball squad. The ACC honor roll was released and track and field stars continue to shine.

Here are some highlights from the weekend:

Football

All jokes aside, this is definitely a topic that must be (and has been) discussed thoroughly. Now, and more important than ever, in the new NIL era where funding and recruiting go hand in hand, schools will be looking for that extra edge and a no light at the end of the tunnel contract with the ACC doesn't spell success for the ‘Nole’s moving forward.

So how does FSU separate from the pack?

Tomahawk Nation’s own Jon Marchent wrote about FSU’s value to the conference last year in this throwback: Just how valuable is FSU’s program in The Alliance?

If you have ever heard the roar when the spear gets planted with a boom, you would know that one of the best stadiums to watch football in is Doak Campbell; 80,000 fans will agree.

What's your best memory inside Doak Campbell Stadium and when did you first learn the chop?

Schedule previews have been coming out over the past few weeks and I just wanted you to take a look at the beauty of this picture: Schedule Preview: Clemson Tigers.

Recruiting

FSU commit Chris Parson competed at the Elite 11 and could potentially see his rankings shoot up after a stellar performance.





Determined by #Elite11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance, 50% event evaluation and traits.



On the trail and letting the scholarship limit work itself out, FSU is still diving into the transfer portal to put playmakers in the class of 2023 and beyond.

Baseball

All-America honors went out to four Seminoles. Parker Messick, Jamie Ferrer, James Tibbs, and Conner Whittaker all received mentions on Friday.

All Sports

Congrats to the 302 Seminoles that made the academic honor roll.

From Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, and other Noles sports news:

Four athletes with ties to the Florida State track and field program will be representing the United States at the 2022 World Athletics Championships after qualifying at the USA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field this past weekend. Trey Cunningham, Rachel Dincoff, and Marvin Bracy will don the Red, White, and Blue back at Hayward Field July 15-24, while Curtis Williams will head to the World Junior Championships from Aug. 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

In honor of our service members on this Independence Day, here is an interesting story (and another throwback) from Kyle Yarbrough about a Seminole flag that he flew overseas and, in doing so, brought a sense of home to more people than you can imagine.