Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got some wonderful recruiting news early Tuesday with the commitment of blue-chip defensive line prospect Keldric Faulk.

Faulk, who hails from Alabama, stands 6’5 240 pounds and attends Highland Home High School. He has a 96 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 84th best player in the country (9th best DL and 11th best player in AL).

In the end, Norvell, John Papuchis, and off-field staffer Austin Tucker convinced Faulk to choose Florida State over the Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, and Florida Gators.

Before his recent official visit, Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say about Faulk:

Faulk is, quite simply, a beast. He’s extremely disruptive and has the frame to add additional muscle without losing athleticism. He has a bright future as a pass-rusher and should become sturdier in the run game as he progresses. Faulk has a very quick first step and can frequently overwhelm linemen with his combination of control and power.

Stay tuned to TN, as the Three Stars will have more on this commitment and what it means for the Noles.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars