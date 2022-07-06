It’s been a busy few weeks for Florida State Seminoles football on the trail, with Mike Norvell and staff scooping up a few commits — namely in the trenches.

FSU secured the pledges from two key prospects — defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney. Both are four-star, blue-chip prospects and are now the top-rated commits in FSU’s 2023 class.

What do the pair mean for Seminoles recruiting momentum this season, and how do they project out for FSU? Will Florida State be adding to its 2023 class soon?

Plus, as some bonus discussion, where does FSU sit in the NIL arms race?

The Three Stars (Josh Pick, Tim Alumbaugh, and David Stout) jump on to talk all that and more on the latest edition of the Florida State of Recruiting.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars