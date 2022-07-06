Noles News: Pac-12 and ACC set to merge?

Recruiting

Florida State added its highest-rated recruit of the 2023 cycle so far, snagging a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Faulk, who hails from Alabama, stands 6’5 240 pounds and has a 96 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The recruiting sites consider him the 84th best player in the country (9th best DL and 11th best player in AL)

Before his recent official visit, Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say about Faulk:

Faulk is, quite simply, a beast. He’s extremely disruptive and has the frame to add additional muscle without losing athleticism. He has a bright future as a pass-rusher and should become sturdier in the run game as he progresses. Faulk has a very quick first step and can frequently overwhelm linemen with his combination of control and power.

Florida State of Recruiting feat. the Three Stars dropped a new episode today talking Faulk’s commitment and other major topics — you can find that on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

For all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.

Football

Today in ridiculous realignment news, CBS Sports is reporting that the Pac-12 and ACC are exploring a partnership of sorts — you might call it an alliance.

The ACC and Pac-12 have discussed what has been termed a “loose partnership” that could end the season with the conferences playing a “championship game” in Las Vegas, sources confirm to CBS Sports. The concept, believed to have been proposed by the ACC, is seen as a way for the conferences’ common rightsholder, ESPN, to increase the value of their current media rights contracts. It’s not likely this proposal would have much impact considering ESPN has cost certainty with the ACC in a contract that lasts through 2036. The Pac-12 is trying to survive after the loss of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024. Rights for Pac-12 teams without the California powers are now worth about $30 million annually, down from approximately $42 million per program with the Trojans and Bruins in the fold. Sources indicate the proposal is viewed as a “strength in numbers” move. While the 24 combined ACC and Pac-12 teams wouldn’t have nearly the clout of the 32 programs combined in the SEC and Big Ten, it would be something to combat the growing financial gap between those burgeoning superconferences and everyone else. With the Big 12 and Pac-12 in flux, ACC schools are becoming increasingly aware of a media rights gap that could approach $50 million per year compared to the SEC and Big Ten. It has been widely speculated that some combination of Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be a fit if the SEC chooses to expand again.

Our 2022 schedule preview series continues today with Miami — you can catch up on all the previous entries here.

Here’s a cool piece from ESPN on FSU legend and recently christened Hall of Famer Leroy Butler:

I have to lead the league in these random drug tests… — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) July 5, 2022

Kansas has a BCS/NY6 Bowl Win more recently than these Power 5 schools ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wFNTNV1r9Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 5, 2022

BREAKING: Debt-laden UCLA was on a grim trajectory to cut sports until it cashed in on a move to the Big Ten https://t.co/U2dMsQXfbM — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) July 5, 2022

Basketball

This Scottie Barnes story is so wholesome.



via @Leleluvsmjb pic.twitter.com/cW9sLSM4Zn — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) July 4, 2022

Baseball

Wyatt Crowell & Carson Montgomery have both made the 26-man roster for the @USABaseballCNT



They play this week in the Netherlands!



https://t.co/sUnA6lhdJV pic.twitter.com/Mp1j9n2nrj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 5, 2022

All Sports

Three members of the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team — Gloria Muzito, Julia Mansson and Edith Jernstedtm — won seven individual medals at the Swedish National Championships that were held from June 29-July 3 in Linköping.

Following his official visit this past weekend, blue-chip recruit Azariah Rusher (UTR 12.16 / #16 in the class of 2023 / #1 in New Hampshire @TennisRecNet) has verbally committed to @FSU_MTennis. First blue-chip recruit landed by the Noles in six years. pic.twitter.com/ixeYdwbWF6 — Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) July 5, 2022

Florida State Seminoles golfer Amelia Williamson, the 2022 Women’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year, along with Cecile Finne-Ipsen, Madison Hewlett, Alice Hodge, Elle Johnson and Kaylah Williams were all named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll on Tuesday:

First Round Results At The European Ladies Team Championships.



England -- T2 (Team Standings)

T8 @AmeliaWgolf 73 (individual)

T14 @heathcharlotte9 74 (individual)

T21 @LottieWoad 75 (individual)



Denmark -- 4th (Team Standings)

T77 Cecilie Finne Ipsen 79 (individual)#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NgAA8Evt4P — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 5, 2022

An international team of scientists featuring Florida State University researchers has developed a model that predicts the spread of vortices in so-called superfluids, work that provides new insight into the physics that govern turbulence in quantum fluid systems such as superfluid neutron stars.