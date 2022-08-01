FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles football team has put week one of fall camp in the books and topped it off with a few commitments. A major recruiting weekend is over and two new commitments came to fruition. The MLB draft picked up a ‘Nole and Soccer got new uniforms.

Football

Now with the first four days of fall camp in the books, the Seminoles are eager as ever to get fully padded and go full force. There have been numerous standouts so far ranging from freshmen across the board and veterans alike. Yesterday, defensive back Azareye’h Thomas shined and had a great practice along with quarterback AJ Duffy opening up his game a bit and started slinging it around.

Sights and sounds from our first three days of fall camp#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/vcUdVClEbv — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 30, 2022

So far, out of four initial foot races, head coach Mike Norvell has a 3-1 lead over defensive tackle Robert Cooper. The two race every morning to kick off practice and Big Coop usually gets some help from his teammates but either way its magical.

via @7tomms pic.twitter.com/PGcFr9Oi5N — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) July 31, 2022

Be on the lookout as the annual ACC Football Road Trip kicks off with Florida State today. They plan to have 14 one-hour shows and we will have interviews with network analysts Roddy Jones and Eric Mac Lain along with host Kelsey Riggs. The episode will appear on the ACC Network tonight at 7 p.m.

The @ACCFootball Road Trip pic.twitter.com/gCx3y1aYJc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 31, 2022

Former standout running back Jashaun Corbin has been settling into his new home with the New York Giants and was working on punt returns on Saturday.

Recruiting

FSU hosted numerous top-tier recruits over the weekend for an invite-only camp and added two new commitments. Jacksonville State graduate transfer Malik Feaster announced his commitment on Sunday adding more experience and depth to the secondary and 4-star safety CJ Heard also committed to the ‘Noles on Saturday.

Baseball

Sophomore relief pitcher Wyatt Crowell is on the early watch list for who will take over as starting picture for the Seminoles.

From Seminoles.com:

Made 13 relief appearances on the mound, finishing 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 16.1 innings, with 16 strikeouts…earned his first career win against FGCU on May 12, throwing 2.1 innings in FSU’s 2-1 walk-off win…at the plate, hit .221 over 104 at-bats, with four doubles and a triple, 10 walks, 11 runs and three RBI…had a season-high three hits twice, against Wake Forest on March 28 and Boston College on April 16…scored a pair of runs in his first career start at Virginia Tech on March 14…made 17 starts in the outfield and 11 as the designated hitter…made his Seminole debut with 1.2 innings against Pitt without allowing an earned run…had a pair of four-game hitting streaks…had an outfield assist in the first inning at Miami to keep the Hurricanes off the board as FSU swept the season series…had two hits against No. 5 Florida in the Seminoles 10-2 win.

There are 12 pitchers in our #2023Draft Top 30, but is a lefty.@wyattcrowell20 features a fastball up to 96 + late-breaking slider, and has a chance to lead the @FSUBaseball rotation next spring.



https://t.co/olXeLMAFxC pic.twitter.com/KXzuAnGjIk — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 29, 2022

FSU pitcher Parker Messick went in the second round of the MLB draft to the Cleveland Guardians inking a deal valued at 1.3 million.

Well-deserved money. Parker is truly one of a kind. The ultimate competitor, teammate, and person. Not going to find many people that care more for the people around them. Was a true joy to cover and interact with. https://t.co/YdI4XTAN9H — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) July 30, 2022

All Sports

Congratulations to all the student-athletes who graduated over the weekend. Men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has a 97% graduation rate for his players.

FSU Soccer will be donning a new look this upcoming season courtesy of Jersey Mike's.

The women’s soccer team will be looking sharp in head coach Brain Pensky’s first season in Garnet and Gold.

