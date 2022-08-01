Seminole Wrap: Biggest storylines, takeaways from week one of FSU football camp

The dateline isn’t lying to you.

August has arrived, and with it comes Florida State football. The Seminoles are 26 days from heading into Doak for their first game of the season and the excitement around Tallahassee is already building with camp underway.

The full pads aren’t on just yet, but that’s not hampering the competitiveness.

On this week’s Seminole Wrap podcast, hosts Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio talk with Tomahawk Nation writer Tommy Mire to get his observations from camp so far. Who has stood out? Who are the leaders? And what he’s keeping an eye on in the coming weeks?

The crew breaks it all down plus looks at the newest commitment in FSU’s 2024 class and reacts to the ACC media poll. Does it line up with our power rankings from last week?

Find the answers to it all in this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast.