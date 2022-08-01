Mike Norvell and the Florida State football program have been hot on the recruiting trail recently, and it continued early Monday afternoon with the commitment of defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls:

The Class of 2023 cornerback stands 6’1 170 pounds and attends Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, Florida.

Rawls has an 86 rating (3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 998th best player nationally (97th best CB and 144th best player in FL).

Offers from schools such as the Boston College Eagles, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

Last season, Rawls had 36 tackles and two INT. He also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns.

