Noles News: Countdown to kickoff continues

Recruiting

Football

FSU is grinding away as it counts down to its 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes on August 27. The Seminoles logged another day of work in the books on Tuesday, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon as well as offensive lineman Julian Armella, defense end Jarret Jackson and defensive back Shyheim Brown spoke with the media to offer takeaways and thoughts on camp so far.

Tommy Mire has been on-scene for Tomahawk and offered some insight and takeaways into the run game showing out, the defense stepping up and pass catchers getting more and more acclimated.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson had another good practice and used his size on multiple defenders. He was able to catch a touchdown over defensive back Jarrion Jones’ head without even appearing to leave the ground. There was another big catch he had and was able to go up and get it while defensive back Sidney Williams closed in fast. The hit Williams delivered could be heard across the practice fields but Wilson managed to hold on. Of the few red zone drills they did, tight end Jackson West was able to score twice and nearly a third only coming down with the ball out of bounds in the end zone. West is continually starting to emerge as someone with reliable hands. Deuce Spann was also able to get in the end zone as well.

Inside Seminole Football with Mike Norvell is set to return August 15th — from FSU:

Inside Seminole Football makes its 2022 debut Monday evening, August 15, at 7 p.m. live from Coosh’s CollegeTown. The show, which will air each Monday from August 15-November 21 and be available to listen and watch statewide, features new Voice of the Seminoles Jeff Culhane talking with FSU head coach Mike Norvell along with special guests, including current student-athletes as well as assistant coaches and staff members. The show can be seen on ABC27 over the air and streaming in Tallahassee and heard on FSU’s radio affiliates at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., Inside Seminole Football is available on WHDT Channel 9 in West Palm Beach, ABC Action News Streaming Now in Tampa and streaming statewide via the Florida 24 Network.

"It was a good transition. The coaches made it easy. My teammates treated me like family the second I got here. These are actually my brothers."@JaredVerse1 and @jeffculhane bring you today's fall camp practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/JmJikFhsqw — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 9, 2022

First day out too fr! A long way to go before I’m 100% but God is amazing! https://t.co/5UTTdd8584 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 9, 2022

Basketball

Baseball

The Seminoles added another new name to its staff, officially announcing the addition of Brad Vanderglas.

From FSU:

Vanderglas spent the 2022 season at Notre Dame, helping lead the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and the third time in school history. Vanderglas will work with the Seminole outfielders, manage practices and lead all instructional camps and clinics. Vanderglas will also assist with scouting reports, defensive alignments, infield instruction and all phases of team offensive instruction including hitting, bunting and baserunning. “Brad is an outstanding and seasoned coach,” Jarrett said. “His on-field and administrative skills stood out when he interviewed with us at Notre Dame after working at Indiana State, where they run such a high-level organization. His work ethic and experience clearly helped our Notre Dame program, and we are very fortunate that he is joining us at Florida State where his impact will be felt immediately.” Vanderglas oversaw the Notre Dame outfielders during his one season in South Bend. Jack Zyska led the Irish with 13 home runs, while Ryan Cole earned third-team All-ACC honors after finishing fourth in the ACC with 22 steals. Brooks Coetzee hit 12 home runs and was perfect in the field, while the Irish led the ACC and ranked 14th nationally in fielding percentage.

Soccer

Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus representing FSU and the @USYNT in the U-20 Women’s Wold Cup starting this week! #OneTribe https://t.co/mjY7lFwNEb — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 9, 2022

All Sports