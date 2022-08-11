Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program continues to fill out its 2023 recruiting class following an eventful summer — it continued Thursday with the commitment of Savannah defensive line prospect Tavion Gadson.
Tallahassee Here I Come. #Tribe23 pic.twitter.com/M4DYnHTTmS— Tavion Gadson (@tavion_gadson) August 11, 2022
Gadson, who’s listed at 6’4”, 280 pounds, attends Jenkins High School and has an 87 rating (3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 682nd best player in the country (80th best DL and 66th best player in Georgia).
The Peach State product chose Florida State over offers from the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.
Before his recent official visit, Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say about Gadson:
What sticks out about Gadson is his relentless motor and will to dominate. He doesn’t take plays off and plays to the echo of the whistle, a trademark of ’Nole defensive line legends of yore. His stock will likely continue to rise during his senior season, so ’Dell & Co. will look to assert themselves as the leader this weekend.
Stay tuned to TN, as The Three Stars will have more on this commitment and what it means for the Noles.
