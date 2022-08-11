Welcome to the seventh edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 13 commitments as the Seminoles transition into preparations to begin the 2022 season.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(8/5/22): Instant reaction to Samuel Singleton’s commitment

(8/2/22): Seminole Showcase recap, quarterback recruiting

(7/5/22): Some blue chip lineman commits and NIL thoughts

(6/16/22): Recapping a trio of commits and Tae Woody’s addition to the roster

(6/9/22): Breaking down the QB targets

(3/29/22): Quarterbacks

(3/3/22): Previewing FSU’s first 2023 Elite Junior Day