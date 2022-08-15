Noles News: Football season approaches, soccer camp in full swing, basketball shines in Canada

FLORIDA STATE - Fall is upon us and Florida State athletics are in full swing heading into the next semester with new hopes and expectations. Frank helped me out with my Tinder profile, football heads into a new era, and basketball summed up a successful venture in Canada.

Here are a few things happening with Seminole Athletics from over the weekend.

Football

Wrapping up an “Identity Week” the Florida State Seminoles concluded their second scrimmage on Saturday night with a bout inside the Dunlap Practice Facility due to weather conditions. Norvell and Co. mostly had positive reviews in regards to the team’s progress.

Practice starts back up on Tuesday in Tallahassee so watch out for more reports on the team’s progress and limits in our daily breakdown.

Recruiting

Samuel Singleton, Tavion Gadson, and a slew of other commits joined the ‘23 roster and the staff seems to be involved with a few more.

Our team here at Tomahawk Nation has been breaking down, and more importantly, analyzing the recruiting efforts overall. NoleThruandThru, Tim Scribble, and Josh Pick all have great insights and knowledge about the trail and incoming prospects.

All sports

The Women’s soccer starting lineup has been nominally set in stone and All-ACC academic star and national champion Lauren Flynn is back in.

Lauren is back in the starting lineup for the @USYNT! #OneTribe https://t.co/s7IN7DVw3v — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 14, 2022

Men’s basketball continues to impress in Canada brandishing a 3-0 record against our neighbors to the north.

Darin Green, Jr. scored 25 points and Jaylan Gainey earned a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida State to a 90-74 win over McGill University at Love Competition Hall. Green, Jr., and Gainey led three Seminoles in double-figure scoring and the Seminoles reached the 90-point scoring plateau for the third consecutive game. With the win, Florida State closed out its three-game Canadian Tour with a 3-0 record. The Seminoles averaged 94.0 points scored per game while allowing 68 points per game. The Seminoles passed the ball well in earning their three victories with 46 assists (19 against Ottawa, 14 against Carleton, and 13 against McGill) for an average of 15.3 assists per game.

If you didn’t get a chance to join in, check out our response to the results of your survey and views on this upcoming football season in 2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions.