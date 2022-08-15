Florida State Seminoles football got another win on the recruiting trail Monday, securing a commitment from Kenton Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185-pound defensive back, who plays for Raines High School in Jacksonville.

The addition of Kirkland helped bump up FSU to the No. 20th class overall. He’s considered a high three-star by the 247 Sports Composite List (four-star on most sites), but is much closer to a blue-chip ranking than that of a solid three-star.

What aspects of his game give The Three Stars confidence that he’s better than his current rating? In the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast, the Three Stars break down the Duval prospect’s skillset and how he projects at the collegiate level.

In a bonus breakdown, the trio also talk about the Seminoles’ other recent commit — defensive lineman Tavion Gadson out of Savannah, Georgia.

The guys also discuss a commit who got a recent bump in the rankings, and who might be next to join #Tribe23.

Find the latest episode on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network, available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

