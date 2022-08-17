Noles News: 10 days till FSU football

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football is sending out official offer letters to 2023 commits — and they’re quite spiffy:

FSU went All Out on the Official Offer Letter!! Had to put Sideways for Full View. Go Noles!! pic.twitter.com/uReRFvEzvL — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) August 17, 2022

In case you missed it — our Tomahawk Nation recruiting super-trio Tim Scribble, Josh Pick and NoleThruandThru released an instant reaction podcast on our TN feed breaking down the recent commitment of 2023 defensive back Kenton Kirkland and why he’s better than his current high three-star composite rating, as well as some discussion on FSU’s other recent commit defensive tackle Tavion Gadson and other major Seminoles recruiting topics.

LETSS GOOO https://t.co/g3wS5DhQGe — Kenton “KJ” Kirkland ll (@kenton_kirkland) August 17, 2022

Football

Florida State is just 10 days out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes — the Seminoles returned to the practice field on Tuesday after a two-day break, amping up intensity as camp wraps up and game week approaches.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke after practice, sharing some big news by announcing that running back CJ Campbell was out for the year with a season-ending injury.

The loss of Campbell is unfortunate, but one that shouldn’t hurt the Seminoles’ depth too much at the running back position, with Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili all still available heading into the Aug. 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes. Norvell also mentioned that Joshua Burrell, who came to FSU as a wide receiver, has been getting a bit of burn at back.

As he’s done all camp long, our Tommy Mire offered three major takeaways from FSU’s return to the practice field, namely hyping up wide receiver Malik McClain:

McClain has turned into one of the best receivers on the team — there is hardly any comparison to last year. His routes are looking spot on, he can make people miss in the open field, and is a talented ball catcher.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Treshaun Ward, and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer also met with the media after practice, offering insight into their own progress so far this preseason as well as taking notice of the improvement of their peers.

From Travis: “We have great DB’s, great linebackers...and obviously the D-line’s very tough to go against every single day. That’s probably the best D-line we’ll face all year long.”

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller giving his customary props to the defensive players creating takeaways in camp:

FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, from day one, has been using his NIL to make a positive impact on others. Now, the mission is coming full circle, with the redshirt senior now working to help his friend Timothy Dononvan (who was the inspiration behind the Big Man Big Heart campaign) go on the road with the Seminoles, dropping off books at local children’s hospitals to help inspire kids struggling with tough times.

❗️Hey Nole Nation❗️ - tomorrow’s my 23rd birthday! In lieu of gifts, please consider donating $23 to #TakeTimothyOnTour so we can give some deserving kids some books as we travel this fall. #GoNoles #NoleFamily #keepCLIMBinghttps://t.co/ddhl9jhILU https://t.co/AstKD3st2B — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) August 17, 2022

Teams that finished w/a losing record but + scoring differential:

Aub 6-7 +6.5

Neb 3-9 +5.3

Lville 6-7 +4.3

Texas 5-7 +4.2

Fla 6-7 +3.9

UNC 6-7 +3.2

Cal 5-7 +1.5

FSU 5-7 +1.1



Win record, - points:

NIU 9-5, -1.5

UMd 7-6, -1.4

SoCar 7-6, -1.4

Tulsa 7-6, -0.2

UTEP 7-6, -0.2 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 16, 2022

New Voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane brought on defensive lineman Fabian Lovett for an insider’s look at FSU’s Tuesday practice:

"We all have the same goal, to win...I'm passionate about it. I want to win and I'm doing everything I can."@fabo_54 and @jeffculhane bring you today's fall camp practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/LhQrDeG9bw — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 16, 2022

The latest episode of his podcast, “Behind the Mic,” also dropped yesterday:

Soccer

Beata has been named one of the Forwards to Watch this season by the United Soccer Coaches! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jqFutudMW3 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 16, 2022

Baseball

D1's most impactful hires this summer:



1. pic.twitter.com/VrtUC10ijL — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) August 16, 2022

With two solid outings including five no-hit innings on Sunday, 23-year-old lefty Shane Drohan wins SoxProspects Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season. He has a 4.00 ERA and 136 Ks over 105.2 IP this season. Full scouting report- https://t.co/ZgmNmB7ajm pic.twitter.com/HDyLiqgar0 — SoxProspects.com (@SoxProspects) August 16, 2022

Softball

FSU is gearing up for fall ball — so to satisfy that softball itch, Gwyn Rhodes put together the top 5 moments from last year’s Seminoles season.

All Sports

We can't wait to see you all back in Tully





Friday

⏰6 p.m.

Tully Gym#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9b5Rslva6w — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 16, 2022

A great weekend for Florida State Golf! pic.twitter.com/1SzrKLhFoK — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 16, 2022

Not sports, but here’s an amazing story of perseverance shown by FSU student Will Cotter who, after four years ago became paralyzed in a spearfishing accident months before his first semester, worked to graduate magna cum laude from Florida State University with a degree in biological science, with a career in neuroscience in his sights.