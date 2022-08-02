Florida State finished their last big recruiting weekend of the Summer by picking up three commitments — graduate transfer Malik Feaster, 2024 defensive back CJ Heard and 2023 defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls.

In addition to the new Seminoles, the staff continued solidifying relationships with current commits while also positioning themselves with key targets.

After the major recruiting weekend, which players could be next to join the Seminoles? What names on the FSU board should you be paying attention to?

The guys also discuss where FSU goes with quarterback recruiting after missing on Brock Glenn.

The Three Stars (Josh Pick, Tim Alumbaugh, and David Stout) give their thoughts and more in this episode of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast.

