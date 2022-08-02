 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Azareye’h Thomas making an early impact

FSU lands another DB

By LastNoleofKrypton
Azareye’h Thomas-Twitter Account

Football:

It’s only been one week but Azareye’h Thomas has been really impressive in camp so far.

In fact, most of FSU’s young DBs took the offseason to heart and now FSU has serious competition at the position.

Here’s what their coach Marcus Woodson had to say.

Mike Norvell liked the intensity and the tempo of yesterday’s practice.

If you get a chance to catch a replay of the ACC Network’s road trip to FSU yesterday be sure to record it. The film session with Akeem Dent is really good:

Recruiting:

2023 DB Ja’Bril Rawls committed to FSU yesterday.

The way FSU is handing out its official offers is awesome:

All Sports

FSU will face Siena in the ESPN Invitational.

All three FSU players that were selected in the MLB Draft have been officially signed:

Alumni

After a miraculous recovery from an Achilles injury last year Cam Akers is full go:

Happy Belated Birthday Scottie:

