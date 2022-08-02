Football:

It’s only been one week but Azareye’h Thomas has been really impressive in camp so far.

In fact, most of FSU’s young DBs took the offseason to heart and now FSU has serious competition at the position.

Here’s what their coach Marcus Woodson had to say.

Mike Norvell liked the intensity and the tempo of yesterday’s practice.

If you get a chance to catch a replay of the ACC Network’s road trip to FSU yesterday be sure to record it. The film session with Akeem Dent is really good:

Recruiting:

2023 DB Ja’Bril Rawls committed to FSU yesterday.

The way FSU is handing out its official offers is awesome:

All Sports

Sign up now before it is too late for Florida State Soccer ID Camp! #OneTribehttps://t.co/c5UftaJ2Jf pic.twitter.com/SpGIyuFaVF — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 1, 2022

FSU will face Siena in the ESPN Invitational.

All three FSU players that were selected in the MLB Draft have been officially signed:

16th rounder Brett Roberts signed with the Miami Marlins for $100,000. All three of #FSU’s draftees signed.



Parker Messick (Guardians): $1.30 mil

Bryce Hubbart (Reds): $522,500 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) August 2, 2022

Alumni

After a miraculous recovery from an Achilles injury last year Cam Akers is full go:

Happy Belated Birthday Scottie: