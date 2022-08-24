Noles News: 3 days from FSU football

Recruiting

Football

Florida State Seminoles football is just three days from kicking off its 2022 season, opening at home vs. the Duquesne Dukes in search of the program’s first season-opening win since 2016.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke after practice yesterday, taking the time to note that his team remains focused with an intense effort ahead of the matchup.

“I thought they came out and worked with a good purpose,” he said adding that the team has “a lot of the game plan established. We kind of refined a few things, making sure that [we mantain] the efficiency and consistency of all things that we’re asking our guys to do.”

Safety Akeem Dent also spoke, touching on his own improvement during his time in Tallahassee and what’s different this year.

A few standouts from #FSU’s practice today:



— WR Johnny Wilson (Good reps and consistent catching)

— DB Azareye’h Thomas (Good coverage in one on one vs Wilson)

— LB Kalen DeLoach (INT)

— DL Robert Cooper

— DB Shyheim Brown (one-handed INT) pic.twitter.com/bPkSQYrZLk — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 23, 2022

Shout out to Hoosinole, who did a fantastic deep dive into some of the Seminoles currently in the NFL.

14K (out of 16K) student section tickets claimed so far for @FSUFootball vs Duquesne pic.twitter.com/ysLnTimMkv — Jonathan DeMott (@jd_noles) August 23, 2022

All Sports

In Florida State Seminoles volleyball news, senior middle blocker Emma Clothier was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team. FSU was also selected to finish fifth in the conference behind Louisville, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Miami.

From FSU Sports Info:

A two-time All-American, Clothier is looking to add to an already illustrious career for the Seminoles. In 2021, Clothier led the team in kills and in aces and was second on the team in blocks. This is the second consecutive year that Clothier has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team. She also has been named First Team All-ACC twice in her career. The Noles are coming off a 20-10 season where they finished 11-7 in the ACC to finish fifth. The Noles return 76 percent of its kill total and 80 percent of its block total from the 2021 squad that won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2016. The Noles also added four transfers that will make an immediate impact. Senior setter Andjelija Draskovic comes in from UMBC after leading the American East in assists per set last season. Emily Ryan comes to Tallahassee from UCLA where she was an All-PAC-12 Performer in 2021. The Noles also bring in the USA Today Girls Volleyball Player of the Year in Audrey Rothman who is expected to make an immediate impact for Coach Poole’s squad. The Noles will begin the regular season this weekend at the Tribute to #10 tournament in Cincinnati. The Noles will play Illinois State at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dayton at noon on Saturday and Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday’s match against the Bearcats will be streamed on ESPN+.

3 Seminoles Begin Play in the World Amateur Team Championships.



Good luck to @floridastate golfers @heathcharlotte9 and @LottieWoad (England) and Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (Denmark) as they represent their home countries and play for the Espirito Santo Trophy.#OneTribe | #Go Noles pic.twitter.com/d86o561seo — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 23, 2022

After 2 seasons at Furman, Ellie Schoppe (UTR 10.13) is transferring and has verbally committed to @FSU_WTennis for the fall of 2022. Played at the #2 singles and #1 doubles spots with records of 47-17 in singles & 36-24 in doubles. ITA doubles high rank of #23 this past season. pic.twitter.com/tqkboYW5v1 — Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) August 23, 2022

