Football:
2022 is definitely a prove-it year for Mike Norvell’s Seminoles and they’re eager to show it.
Take a look at “Line of Scrimmage” TN’s new week-by-week opponent preview; often featuring media of the opposing team.
Congratulations to Jordan Travis:
Congratulations to @jordantrav13, who has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 25, 2022
: https://t.co/y5weoknMAA#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HDSIY2bDRE
CBSSports believes FSU will finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic.
Kedon Slovis is the new starting QB of the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Nate SIlver of 538 wrote an excellent an article on why Notre Dame and Florida State are the best non-membered fits left for the Big Ten.
Florida State isn’t in the AAU, but it has a pretty good academic ranking and a huge enrollment. I’d put it like this: if you think Notre Dame is a good enough fit for the Big Ten because of its other attributes, then Florida State has to qualify as well; it has a better fit rating than Notre Dame, in fact. And it has the second-best market rating after Notre Dame.
Week zero is finally here; Go ‘Noles.
Other Sports:
Women’s Hoops’ nonconference schedule is here:
— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) August 25, 2022
Mark your calendars ️ Our 2022-23 non-conference schedule is set ❗️https://t.co/gbXvzzq8Xm#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/22xeHrsGpD
The 2022-2023 edition of the Men’s Golf team is finalized:
Your 2022-23 men’s golf team #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/MOoF9FtTTg— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 25, 2022
Brian Pensky spoke with Packer and Durham about maintaining the standards of excellence that FSU Soccer has become known for:
"We're not going to change just to change. ... We've got to try and do this together." @FSUSoccer is ready to maintain the standard pic.twitter.com/uhTKEjdEDc— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 25, 2022
Loading comments...