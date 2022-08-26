Football:

2022 is definitely a prove-it year for Mike Norvell’s Seminoles and they’re eager to show it.

Take a look at “Line of Scrimmage” TN’s new week-by-week opponent preview; often featuring media of the opposing team.

Congratulations to Jordan Travis:

CBSSports believes FSU will finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic.

Kedon Slovis is the new starting QB of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Nate SIlver of 538 wrote an excellent an article on why Notre Dame and Florida State are the best non-membered fits left for the Big Ten.

Florida State isn’t in the AAU, but it has a pretty good academic ranking and a huge enrollment. I’d put it like this: if you think Notre Dame is a good enough fit for the Big Ten because of its other attributes, then Florida State has to qualify as well; it has a better fit rating than Notre Dame, in fact. And it has the second-best market rating after Notre Dame.

Week zero is finally here; Go ‘Noles.

Other Sports:

Women’s Hoops’ nonconference schedule is here:

The 2022-2023 edition of the Men’s Golf team is finalized:

Brian Pensky spoke with Packer and Durham about maintaining the standards of excellence that FSU Soccer has become known for: