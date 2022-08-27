Fourth quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs Duquesne Dukes

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support for the Florida State Seminoles, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 42-point favorite with an over/under of 57.
HOW TO WATCH:
Florida State vs. Duquesne: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
ACC Network @ 5:00pm
Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes
