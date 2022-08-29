Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university.
Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
The Cocoa Beach (Cocoa High School) product, part of the 2020 class, announced his departure from the Nittany Lions earlier this month. Holmes hit the transfer portal on August 15, just ahead of the start of fall camp. Having taken a redshirt year in 2021, he’ll have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Holmes was recruited heavily by FSU as a high school product, albeit by a different staff. As a prep player, he set himself apart with his high-end long speed and explosiveness around the edge. Holmes was athletic enough to generate multiple missed tackles and strong enough to run through contact.
Holmes dealt with various minor injuries over the past off-season, allowing other running backs to overtake him in the Penn State rotation. Now he’ll look to recapture the magic that made him a highly sought-after recruit wearing garnet and gold.
From his Penn State bio:
2021 • RS FRESHMAN SEASON
Season: Appeared in three games...Named Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week twice (Auburn - 9/18; Michigan State - 11/27)...Earned the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week following Indiana (10/2).
Ball State (9/11): Tallied three yards on one carry. Villanova (9/25): Recorded nine yards on one carry...Also returned a kick for 23 yards. Rutgers (11/20): Had three carries for 15 yards.
2020 • TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON
Season: Appeared in all nine games...One of 20 players to make their Nittany Lion debut...One of 16 true freshmen to play...Ran for 227 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns and a long rush of 36 yards...Added six receptions for 37 yards.
at Indiana (10/24): Rushed for 16 yards on five carries. Maryland (11/7): Gained 29 yards on nine carries. at Nebraska (11/14): Rushed for 50 yards on four carries, including a 36-yard run in the second quarter. Iowa (11/21): Rushed for eight yards...Recorded first three career receptions for 12 yards. at Michigan (11/28): Totaled 34 yards on the ground on 10 carries...Caught one pass for six yards. at Rutgers (12/5): Tallied five yards rushing. Michigan State (12/12): Gained eight yards on the ground. Illinois (12/19): Registered a career-high 77 yards on 12 carries with a personal-best two touchdowns...Had a 3-yard rushing score in the second quarter and a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter...Added two receptions for 19 yards...Totaled 96 all-purpose yards.
HIGH SCHOOL
Four-year letterman for head coach Ryan Schneider at Cocoa High School...Was a team captain as a senior...Helped the Tigers to the state championship as a freshman...Earned first-team all-state honors as a running back...Claimed all-city, all-district and all-region accolades...Posted 1,472 rushing yards on 180 carries with 19 touchdowns as a senior...Added 21 receptions for 203 yards and a score in 2019...Owns the longest touchdown in program history with a 99-yard score...Recorded 1,150 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns to go along with 250 receiving yards and five scores as a junior...Rated a consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals...Rated as the No. 169 overall prospect, No. 4 all-purpose back and No. 26 recruit in Florida by 247Sports...Ranked as the No. 295 overall prospect, No. 24 athlete, No. 137 player in the region and No. 50 prospect in Florida by ESPN...Ranked as the No. 172 overall prospect, No. 7 all-purpose back and No. 30 recruit in Florida by Rivals...Lettered in track & field...Earned fastest freshman in America honors.
PERSONAL
Full name is Caziah JaWon Holmes...Son of Tiffany Holmes and Charles Holmes...Has one brother, Charles, and one sister, Jordan...Volunteered with beach cleanup, cutting grass and coaching track & field and football...Hobbies include working out, running, riding a bike, watching movies and playing video games...Majoring in human development and family studies...Would like to open his own clothing business and homeless shelter after an NFL career.
Loading comments...