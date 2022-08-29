Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State Nittany Lions transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university.

Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.

The Cocoa High School product (Cocoa, Florida), part of the 2020 class, announced his departure from the Nittany Lions earlier this month. Holmes hit the transfer portal on August 15, just ahead of the start of fall camp. Having taken a redshirt year in 2021, he’ll have at least three years of eligibility remaining.

Holmes was recruited heavily by Florida State as a high school product, albeit by a different staff. As a prep player, he set himself apart with his high-end long speed and explosiveness around the edge. Holmes was athletic enough to generate multiple missed tackles and strong enough to run through contact.

Holmes dealt with various minor injuries over the past off-season, allowing other running backs to overtake him in the Penn State rotation. Now he’ll look to recapture the magic that made him a highly sought-after recruit wearing garnet and gold.

