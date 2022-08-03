Recruiting

On the latest episode of our Florida State of Recruiting podcast, The Three Stars recap the last week of FSU football recruiting, from the Noles’ three new commits to the Seminole Showcase recruiting event.

Football

FSU is off today, a break in action as the team’s been hard at work in prep for the 2022 season opener. Tuesday was Florida State’s first day in pads — our Tommy Mire has 3 takeaways from the day, while we also have interviews with head coach Mike Norvell as well as athlete Ja’khi Douglas and defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. on their impressions and thoughts so far in camp.

"We all bring something different to the table, and we all support each other in a positive way."@Toafili9 joins @jeffculhane for today's fall camp practice report after the first day in full pads#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/pBmEmAL0J3 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 2, 2022

"Just know everything looks better with a spear on it." @AmariGainer and @trenchmonster1 give @kelseyriggs a tour of @FSUFootball's dope new facility pic.twitter.com/XzVgwx4x5o — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 2, 2022

Norvell v. Coop races continue to evolve as an art form in real time -- this time, soundtracked with Super Mario music pic.twitter.com/yhij9O32Go — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 2, 2022

Basketball

The 2022-23 Florida State Seminoles basketball roster has officially been updated:

Baseball

Love the loyalty Link Jarrett is showing his previous staff at @NDBaseball. His entire #Irish coaching staff will join him with @FSUBaseball. Brad Vanderglas is joining the #Seminoles as the volunteer coach -- the same role he had with the #Irish. #Noles — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 2, 2022

Soccer

Florida State Seminoles soccer, the defending national champions, will start off the 2022 season as No. 1 in the coaches preseason poll:

Your reigning national champions are starting the season at No. 1⃣ in the @UnitedCoaches preseason rankings! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/T1jgYDhL5n — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 2, 2022

All Sports

Florida State track and field freshman Curtis Williams had a terrific showing at his first World U20 Championships. Williams finished fourth for Team USA in the long jump with a personal best mark of 7.86m.

Behind the Mic, The Official Podcast of FSU Athletics, hosted by new director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane debuted yesterday morning.

