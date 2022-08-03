Recruiting
On the latest episode of our Florida State of Recruiting podcast, The Three Stars recap the last week of FSU football recruiting, from the Noles’ three new commits to the Seminole Showcase recruiting event.
Football
FSU is off today, a break in action as the team’s been hard at work in prep for the 2022 season opener. Tuesday was Florida State’s first day in pads — our Tommy Mire has 3 takeaways from the day, while we also have interviews with head coach Mike Norvell as well as athlete Ja’khi Douglas and defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. on their impressions and thoughts so far in camp.
"We all bring something different to the table, and we all support each other in a positive way."@Toafili9 joins @jeffculhane for today's fall camp practice report after the first day in full pads#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/pBmEmAL0J3— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 2, 2022
"Just know everything looks better with a spear on it." @AmariGainer and @trenchmonster1 give @kelseyriggs a tour of @FSUFootball's dope new facility pic.twitter.com/XzVgwx4x5o— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 2, 2022
Norvell v. Coop races continue to evolve as an art form in real time -- this time, soundtracked with Super Mario music pic.twitter.com/yhij9O32Go— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) August 2, 2022
Basketball
The 2022-23 Florida State Seminoles basketball roster has officially been updated:
— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) August 2, 2022
: https://t.co/KECYR8pEfU#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/LGPxNDjJA6
Baseball
Love the loyalty Link Jarrett is showing his previous staff at @NDBaseball. His entire #Irish coaching staff will join him with @FSUBaseball. Brad Vanderglas is joining the #Seminoles as the volunteer coach -- the same role he had with the #Irish. #Noles— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 2, 2022
Soccer
Florida State Seminoles soccer, the defending national champions, will start off the 2022 season as No. 1 in the coaches preseason poll:
Your reigning national champions are starting the season at No. 1⃣ in the @UnitedCoaches preseason rankings! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/T1jgYDhL5n— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 2, 2022
All Sports
Florida State track and field freshman Curtis Williams had a terrific showing at his first World U20 Championships. Williams finished fourth for Team USA in the long jump with a personal best mark of 7.86m.
The pieces are there #onetribe pic.twitter.com/uPn04WQj5N— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 2, 2022
Behind the Mic, The Official Podcast of FSU Athletics, hosted by new director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane debuted yesterday morning.
From FSU Sports Info:
The podcast, which will feature new episodes every Tuesday and Friday morning throughout the fall, will be posted on Seminoles.com as well as distributed through podcast platforms on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music and The Varsity Network App.
Behind the Mic will provide an inside look at Florida State athletics through the stories of FSU’s student-athletes, coaches and staff. It will also include updates on all 20 teams, game breakdowns and recaps by the Seminole Sports Network radio crew, and other guests discussing everything surrounding the Seminoles.
The podcast’s debut episode includes conversations with FSU football head coach Mike Norvell, men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton and national college football writer Andy Staples, along with an update on the first week of football’s preseason camp.
