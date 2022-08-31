Noles News: FSU set for primetime vs. LSU

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

Florida State is just three days out from its primetime matchup vs. LSU in New Orleans — the Seminoles are currently a three-point underdog to the Tigers.

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to talk about the game, saying “if you’re not excited to play in this game, to coach in that game, go do something else... but in that moment can you still maintain the focus, the discipline, the details. We’ve seen that work well for us and we’ve seen that be devastating for us... It’s time to apply the lessons.”

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Jarrion Jones, and wide receiver Kentron Poitier also talked after practice, talking about FSU’s season-opening win, the team’s approach to the week, and more.

The Seminoles and Tigers have met just 9 times, with FSU holding a 7-2 series advantage and a four-game winning streak — breaking down that series history is our own NoleThruandThru, who talks about some of the premier matchups between the two historic programs.

"Prime time, in an NFL stadium, just can't wait to be out there."



In today's practice report @omargrahamjr tells @jeffculhane his thoughts on this week's game, as well as how he and the team waited out the delay before last week's win#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/u1cQynrzyO — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 30, 2022

Our first QB standouts of the season pic.twitter.com/K6rsUUfyB2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022

Trey Benson: 18 missed tackles forced against Duquesne



Most in a game by a Power Five RB since Kenneth Walker (20) against Miami last year pic.twitter.com/S6gGwsZNc0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Jammie Robinson is really good at football. Dude was all over the field Saturday. He will be one of the major reasons @FSUFootball gets the DUB this weekend. @JayRob_7



https://t.co/42oFgy3k0t pic.twitter.com/mfiWwF5uQ9 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 30, 2022

"It's competition, but we all just make each other better every day." @FSUFootball's backfield is elite pic.twitter.com/g8rhDgBgDO — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 31, 2022

per FPI, FSU is the only ACC team not favored to win its OOC opener, but add 'em all up & there's just a 3.1% chance the ACC goes undefeated out of conference...



win odds:

Mia 99.8%

WF 99.6%

UVA 96.7%

Pitt 78.1%

Duke 75.9%

NCSU 74.8%

BC 70.3%

VT 66.3%

UNC 54.6%

FSU 27.5% — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 30, 2022

Brian Kelly has won 40 straight games as a head coach when his teams were favored - last loss came in 2017 vs Stanford. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) August 30, 2022

Ooooh, memba this?

8 years ago today, Jameis Winston showed off his athleticism with this tremendous 28-yard TD run for FSU pic.twitter.com/o8KqBMxpCe — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 30, 2022

Shout out to Hoosinole, who is helping keep tabs on some Seminoles currently in the NFL.

Texans are releasing veteran safety Terrence Brooks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Hearing Rams OLB Keir Thomas is making the initial roster. UDFA rookie who really worked this summer. Solid against the run, not just a pass-rusher. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 30, 2022

Get fired up for another podcast.@jeffculhane takes you inside the broadcast booth as they look back at the Duquesne win and look forward to the LSU matchup.



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mv4DjQb0lj — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 30, 2022

Basketball

From FSU Sports Info:

Deividas Dulkys, who was a senior leader on Florida State’s 2012 ACC Championship team, has been named as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings. Dulkys was an assistant coach for the Memphis Hustle – the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies – during the 2021-22 season.

All Sports

Plenty of action for FSU volleyball ahead — from FSU Sports Info: