Noles News: FSU set for primetime vs. LSU

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Duquesne v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Recruiting

Football

Florida State is just three days out from its primetime matchup vs. LSU in New Orleans — the Seminoles are currently a three-point underdog to the Tigers.

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to talk about the game, saying “if you’re not excited to play in this game, to coach in that game, go do something else... but in that moment can you still maintain the focus, the discipline, the details. We’ve seen that work well for us and we’ve seen that be devastating for us... It’s time to apply the lessons.”

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Jarrion Jones, and wide receiver Kentron Poitier also talked after practice, talking about FSU’s season-opening win, the team’s approach to the week, and more.

The Seminoles and Tigers have met just 9 times, with FSU holding a 7-2 series advantage and a four-game winning streak — breaking down that series history is our own NoleThruandThru, who talks about some of the premier matchups between the two historic programs.

Basketball

From FSU Sports Info:

Deividas Dulkys, who was a senior leader on Florida State’s 2012 ACC Championship team, has been named as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings. Dulkys was an assistant coach for the Memphis Hustle – the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies – during the 2021-22 season.

All Sports

Plenty of action for FSU volleyball ahead — from FSU Sports Info:

Florida State volleyball team (2-1) is set to play four games this weekend at the Seminole Volleyball Invitational. The Noles will face Florida A&M (0-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m., James Madison (3-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m., Yale (0-0) on Saturday at noon and Austin Peay (1-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m. All games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra with Shawn Davison (Play-by-Play), former Seminole coach Cecile Renaud (Color) and Alex DeCapua (Sideline) on the call.

The Noles are coming off a 2-1 showing at the “Tribute to #10” tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Seminoles defeated Illinois State and Dayton in four sets while dropping the final match of the tournament to Cincinnati in four sets.

