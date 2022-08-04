 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Football scrimmage set for Saturday, hoops in Canada for exhibitions, soccer practice underway

FSU hoops prep for the season

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Yesterday the Noles had an off-day after their first week of practice. They’ll get back on the practice field today and prepare for a scrimmage this weekend.

Members of the ACC Network spoke with FSU football head coach Mike Norvell to talk about Jordan Travis’ next step and how good this defense can be next season.

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was ranked as the No.4 OG in the ACC, according to ACCN’s Eric Mac Lain.

Azareye’h Thomas may be a star in the making, after having an impressive start to fall camp in his first outing with the Seminoles.

Freshman running back Rodney Hill is competing in a loaded RB room, but the coaching staff seems to have incredible confidence in Hill making an impact early in his collegiate career.

Be sure to listen to “The Three Stars” podcast to hear the latest news on FSU football recruiting.

Former Florida State safety LeRoy Butler is headed to Canton, Ohio as a part of the class of 2022 NFL Hall of Fame induction.

Former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder has created a new passion for himself following his playing days:

Basketball

Florida State landed in Ottawa, Canada on Tuesday for their “Foreign Tour.” The Seminoles will play three scrimmages against some of the top teams in Canada from August 2nd to August 12th.

The FSU hoops squad finished their first practice yesterday, preparing for their first game scrimmage this Saturday against Ottawa University.

All Sports

The Seminoles have begun practice, prior to the 2022 season starting this month.

Former Seminole Cal Raleigh hits his 15th home run of the season in the Bronx.

