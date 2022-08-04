Recruiting

Football

Yesterday the Noles had an off-day after their first week of practice. They’ll get back on the practice field today and prepare for a scrimmage this weekend.

Members of the ACC Network spoke with FSU football head coach Mike Norvell to talk about Jordan Travis’ next step and how good this defense can be next season.

"Doak Campbell has to bring it, and I think this fan base is really ready to get behind this team" @kellygramlich #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/OX5CWaf8Qc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 3, 2022

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was ranked as the No.4 OG in the ACC, according to ACCN’s Eric Mac Lain.

Azareye’h Thomas may be a star in the making, after having an impressive start to fall camp in his first outing with the Seminoles.

GOD, I see the vision.



Been working all my life for what's about to come. I can feel it in my soul, only the Lord knows.#ThankYouGOD✝️ pic.twitter.com/HVVD4QWj8z — Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) August 3, 2022

Freshman running back Rodney Hill is competing in a loaded RB room, but the coaching staff seems to have incredible confidence in Hill making an impact early in his collegiate career.

“Walk the path that GOD created for me with a smile, cause I know them obstacles all a part of the plan.”



“And as the marathon continues, we keep running.” pic.twitter.com/Ru2deModOs — Rodney Hill (@rodney_hill10) August 3, 2022

Be sure to listen to “The Three Stars” podcast to hear the latest news on FSU football recruiting.

Recapping #FSU’s big recruiting weekend, discussing what the #Noles might do at QB for #Tribe23, and some names to know for who might be next to commit. https://t.co/2OJVR8pr81https://t.co/XJmGCBSsrb — The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) August 3, 2022

Former Florida State safety LeRoy Butler is headed to Canton, Ohio as a part of the class of 2022 NFL Hall of Fame induction.

We are headed to ⁦@ProFootballHOF⁩ CANTON!! Oh wait,,, my Daughter’s and wife ⁦@gbutler0213⁩ are also on flight pic.twitter.com/woVc0hbJhy — leroy butler (@leap36) August 3, 2022

Former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder has created a new passion for himself following his playing days:

The majority of Fortune 500 CEOs and women in C-suite jobs were college athletes.



Former NFL QB Christian Ponder has made it his mission to help athletes realize their potential after their playing days are over.@cponder7 tells @ernestbaker how » https://t.co/RFFSbZgdYl pic.twitter.com/0W1W4ZW2A3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 3, 2022

Basketball

Florida State landed in Ottawa, Canada on Tuesday for their “Foreign Tour.” The Seminoles will play three scrimmages against some of the top teams in Canada from August 2nd to August 12th.

The FSU hoops squad finished their first practice yesterday, preparing for their first game scrimmage this Saturday against Ottawa University.

All Sports

The Seminoles have begun practice, prior to the 2022 season starting this month.

Former Seminole Cal Raleigh hits his 15th home run of the season in the Bronx.