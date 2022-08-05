Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State.

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.

Singleton hails from Fleming Island, Florida, and attends Fleming Island High School. He stands 5’11 180 pounds and has a 90 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 287th best player in the country (15th best RB and 58th best player in Florida).

The talented back chose Florida State over offers from the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCF Knights, among many others.

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!!! #Playmaker is coming and #Speed is coming with him to #Tribe23 and a part of the #NoleFamily Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nhzkPi6UZT — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) August 6, 2022

Before his recent official visit, Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say about Singleton:

Singleton is a tough runner and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s a track and field star with nice speed, as evidenced by his 10.86 100-meter dash last spring. He’s a threat to break off a huge play every time he touches the ball, and averaged 6.4 yards/carry last season. Singleton would be a welcome addition to the running back room.

Stay tuned to TN, as the Three Stars will have more on this commitment and what it means for the Noles.

FSU’s 2023 recruiting class now features 12 commitments with six rated four-stars or higher and an average recruit rating of 90.5.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023