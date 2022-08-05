Football:

One day before FSU’s first scrimmage there are fewer scarlet orange jerseys showing up in practice this time around.

Fabian Lovett and newcomers Brian Courtney and Deuce Spann spoke with the media after practice yesterday.

With FSU going full pads the intensity level has gone up.

Mike Norvell is excited about the first Separation Saturday of camp.

Florida State is ranked 50th in CBSSports initial 131 ranking.

Recruiting:

Steve Wiltfong has put in a crystal ball for FSU to land three-star DL Tavion Gadsdon while Kentucky has surged for three-star DB Kenton Kirkland.

2024 Four-star athlete Kylan Fox has been offered by Florida State:

Alumni:

After doubling nearly all of his metrics in Year 2 I can’t wait to see what Year 3 brings for Devin Vassell:

LeRoy Butler got the HOF festivities started last night at the HOF game: