Football:
One day before FSU’s first scrimmage there are fewer scarlet orange jerseys showing up in practice this time around.
Fabian Lovett and newcomers Brian Courtney and Deuce Spann spoke with the media after practice yesterday.
With FSU going full pads the intensity level has gone up.
Mike Norvell is excited about the first Separation Saturday of camp.
Florida State is ranked 50th in CBSSports initial 131 ranking.
Recruiting:
Steve Wiltfong has put in a crystal ball for FSU to land three-star DL Tavion Gadsdon while Kentucky has surged for three-star DB Kenton Kirkland.
2024 Four-star athlete Kylan Fox has been offered by Florida State:
✞ ✞#AGTG Florida State University Offered! ❤️ @ThomsenChris @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/AK0JUqEVdt— Kylan Fox (@Kylan_Fox6) August 3, 2022
Alumni:
After doubling nearly all of his metrics in Year 2 I can’t wait to see what Year 3 brings for Devin Vassell:
CANT WAIT⏳ ♂️ https://t.co/6LKYASRtPG— Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) August 4, 2022
LeRoy Butler got the HOF festivities started last night at the HOF game:
Going to the @ProFootballHOF game! pic.twitter.com/WNy3HgOFNU— leroy butler (@leap36) August 4, 2022
Our guy @leap36 being introduced at tonight’s @ProFootballHOF Game ahead of his #PFHOF22 Enshrinement Saturday on @nflnetwork #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/wq6Hjuw4uC— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 5, 2022
