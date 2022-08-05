Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got some unexpected big recruiting news Friday evening with the commitment of four-star running back prospect Samuel Singleton:

Since the Three Stars are committed to you, the faithful Tomahawk Nation readers (and listeners), we decided to stop what we were doing and break down his commitment in instant reaction form.

Recruiting analyst David Stout has been adamant all year that Singleton is his favorite Florida State running back prospect this cycle, even before Daylan Smothers committed to the Oklahoma Sooners:

Singleton is a tough runner and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s a track and field star with nice speed, as evidenced by his 10.86 100-meter dash last spring. He’s a threat to break off a huge play every time he touches the ball, and averaged 6.4 yards/carry last season. Singleton would be a welcome addition to the running back room.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023