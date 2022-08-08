Noles News: Coaches recap scrimmage, recruiting news, and more

FLORIDA STATE — Excitement is ramping up with the ‘Nole faithful as football season is nearly three weeks away. Soccer and football held their first scrimmages of the fall this past weekend and a 4-star running back jolted the ‘23 recruiting class with more potential on the way.

Sit back, buckle in, and fill a football helmet with EZ Cheese. Here are some of the things that happened with FSU athletics this past weekend.

Football

Fall camp is in full swing heading into practice 10 this morning. There have been a few standouts carving their way and the work this team is putting in has been tangible. The team’s first scrimmage was on Saturday with mostly glowing reviews by the coaches and assistants but there is still work to be done and that's not an understatement. The Seminoles prepare to take on (and not look past) Duquesne at home on Aug. 27 and then face a primetime showdown against the LSU Tigers the following weekend at the Superdome.

We all remember this game and how the cheesy beatdown from Bill Murray backfired but, in any instance, happy birthday to former Seminole and ESPN’s Lee Corso who turned 87 on Sunday.

Wishing our own Sunshine Scooter a great birthday!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/uukfqTbWeY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 7, 2022

If you want to follow along closely with the team, check out our daily practice observations, film, updates, post-practice interviews, and more.

Recruiting

Big news came on the recruiting trail when 4-star running back Samuel Singleton committed to FSU on Friday. Singleton, a 5’11 and 180-pound back out of Fleming Island, FL, has the frame, footwork, and athletic abilities to contribute sooner rather than later. Tomahawk Nation’s own NoleThruandThru had this to say about Singleton early on.

Singleton is a tough runner and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s a track and field star with nice speed, as evidenced by his 10.86 100-meter dash last spring. He’s a threat to break off a huge play every time he touches the ball and averaged 6.4 yards/carry last season. Singleton would be a welcome addition to the running back room.

Here is a full breakdown from our experts and if you want to get everything recruiting-related tied up and tucked neatly on your plate head on over to Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #6 to join the community.

Men’s Basketball

The Seminoles embarked on a 10-day tour to Canada earlier this month to practice and scrimmage against our friendly neighbors to the north. Tomahawk Nation’s Michael Rogner broke down a few different aspects of the team, conference, and injuries in a much-needed podcast.

From Prince Akeem Joffer:

Last year was a very frustrating campaign for Leonard Hamilton’s squad. The Seminoles finished with a 17-14 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season. However, if you are reading this you probably know that the main reason for the disappointing campaign was that FSU was hit by terrible injury luck last year.

Other Sports

Women’s soccer held its first scrimmage over the weekend after losing players like Yujie Zhao, Emily Madril, Olivia Smith, and Mackenzie Smith. The former national championship team looks to re-build and reload under new head coach Brian Pensky.

For a more in-depth report on other sports head on over to Prince Akeem Jeffar’s article delving a little more into multiple topics here.