Seminole Wrap: Can FSU go 3-0? How does the ACC look?

The Florida State Seminoles enter a new game week against the Louisville Cardinals after enjoying their Week 2 bye week.

The chance to rest their bodies and heal up for conference play ahead came at a great time as college football entered full-blown chaos. Louisville narrowly escaped a trip to UCF. Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State. Notre Dame dropped their home opener to Marshall.

Meanwhile, in the ACC, defending conference champion Pitt lost to Tennessee, Boston College dropped to 0-2 and Clemson’s offense continued to look underwhelming as the conference looks wide open.

This week the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — discuss what they saw from Louisville’s performance against UCF, what’s going on with Jimbo as he’s off to a rough start in Year 5(!) in College Station and how open the ACC could be for Florida State to grab the wheel.

