Noles News: FSU has 58% chance of beating Louisville

Recruiting

Football

S&P+ has FSU beating Louisville by 3.3 points with a 58% chance of victory — according to DraftKings, Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Louisville, with an over/under currently set at 54.5.

WEEK 3 SP+ PICKS



A&M 29, Miami 22

Oregon 28, BYU 27

PSU 25, Auburn 23

NC St 31, Tex Tech 23

Mich St 29, Wash 22

UGA 38, SC 13

OU 36, Nebraska 22

Texas 39, UTSA 24

USC 33, Fresno 26?

Arizona 25, NDSU 24??

Miss St 27, LSU 26

Purdue 29, 'Cuse 24https://t.co/OL1gl0Eq1G pic.twitter.com/frGJdVIfDD — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 13, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and quarterback Jordan Travis spoke after practice yesterday.

"We've been confident because we prepare. Confidence comes from the work, the preparation."



Another update from the always wonderful Hoosiernole on the latest FSU NFL news — this time, Janarius Robinson signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball has its full 2022-23 schedule — from FSU Sports Info:

Home games against North Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville highlight Florida State’s ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule as the ACC released the conference schedules for all 15 teams. The Seminoles open ACC play at Virginia (Dec. 3) and play host to Louisville (Dec. 10) in their conference home opener a week later as they play four ACC games in the month of December for the first time in school history. Florida State begins its conference schedule at Virginia (Dec. 3), plays Louisville at home (Dec. 10), Notre Dame at home (Dec. 21) and travels to play at Duke (Dec. 31) as it plays four ACC games in the month of December. Following their four conference games in December, the Seminoles play exclusively ACC games in January and February. The Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech (Jan. 7), Virginia (Jan. 14), Miami (Jan. 24), Clemson (Jan. 28), Syracuse (Feb. 8), Pittsburgh (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 18), and North Carolina on Senior Night. (Feb. 27) at the Tucker Center. Florida State travels to play at Wake Forest (Jan. 11), at Notre Dame (Jan. 17), at Pittsburgh (Jan 21), at NC State (Feb. 1), at Louisville (Feb. 4), at Clemson, (Feb.15), at Miami (Feb. 25), and at Virginia Tech (March 4) in its final game of the regular season.

Baseball

, !



Softball

Sign up for the Monday Night Clinics before it is too late!



All Sports

FSU volleyball fought hard but just barely fell to No. 15 UF volleyball — from Florida State Sports Info:

The Florida State volleyball team (7-3) fell in straight sets (19-25, 27-29, 22-25) to No. 15 Florida (7-2) Tuesday night at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla. The Noles got off to a great start to the match, jumping out to an 8-3 lead. The Gators fought back, but the Noles were still the first team to 15 with the 15-13 lead. The Gators then went on a 12-4 run to take the first set 25-19. The second set was tight from start to finish, but the Noles were able to get to set point at 24-23. The Noles would have three total set points, but the Gators came back to take set two 29-27. The Noles controlled set three for the first 20 points, but the Gators went on a 5-0 run after a Florida State timeout to take the match-clinching set. Emily Ryan led the Noles with 11 kills with an impressive .429 hitting percentage. Audrey Koenig added nine kills while Skye Ekes tallied a season-high eight kills. The Noles will return to Tully Gym on Saturday when they face UAB. First serve is set for 2 p.m. with ACC Network Extra on the coverage.

Meanwhile, Seminoles’ women’s golf finished 4th at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, with freshman Lottie Woad earning an individual 4th place finish. From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State freshman Lottie Woad finished in a tie for fourth in the individual standings, and the No. 6 ranked Seminole Women’s Golf team finished in fourth in the team standings as the 19th Annual Cougar Classic at the Yeamans Hall Club came to a close. Woad was in contention for the individual title throughout the event, and finished a mere two strokes off of the lead in her first career tournament as a Seminole. “It was our first event out of the gates, and we realize that we have some things to work on,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “I have always felt that the fall is where teams begin to get better, and that’s true for us after this event. We are going to continue to get better – that’s our goal and that’s what we are going to work towards accomplishing.” Woad finished with a 1 under par score of 70 in the final round and totaled a 7 under par score of 206 in her first career collegiate tournament. She finished with scores of 66-70-70 and was just one of four players in the 96-player field who carded under par scores in each of three rounds. Woad’s three-round total of 206 is tied for the ninth- best tournament score in school history. Woad’s tournament score of 206 is the best three-round tournament score in a player’s first tournament in school history. Junior Charlotte Heath finished in a tie for 13th place with a three-round total of 210. She totaled scores of 69-69-72 as she finished at 3 under par for the 54-hole tournament. She has now earned 13 career top-15 finishes and finished with an under par tournament score five times. Senior Amelia Williamson carded her second score of 70 during the tournament in the final round. She carded three birdies in the final round and totaled a 3 over par score of 216. Florida State travels to the Schooner Fall Classic (Sept. 24-26) at the University of Oklahoma for its second of four fall matches.

Florida State University continued its reign as a Top 20 national public university, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2022-2023” guidebook released Monday, where Florida State reaffirmed its No. 19 spot in the rankings, appearing in the Top 20 for the fourth consecutive year. The university also held steady at No. 55 among all national universities, both public and private, and ranked as the No. 8 Best Value College among public institutions.

The National Science Foundation’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program has awarded Florida State University a $4.2 million grant to support students pursuing careers in cybersecurity.

Renaine Julian, director of STEM Libraries at FSU Libraries, is partnering with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and the University of Colorado Boulder to advance efforts in open science through creation of the FAIR Facilities and Instruments research coordination network. The grant will concentrate on building a research coordination network (RCN) that focuses on the creation and assignment of persistent identifiers (PIDs) for research facilities and instruments. PIDs will increase awareness of open science related to instrument tracking and provide for transparent instrument data provenance and research. They also will enhance the discoverability of existing instruments, equipment and data, which will streamline scientific research production and open science practices.

Two trailblazing Florida State University researchers — Sylvie Naar, a distinguished endowed professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, and Thomas Joiner, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology — have been selected for membership in the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida.