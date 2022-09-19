Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins

The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB.

Football

For the first time since 2015, the Seminoles have won their first three games of the season (in remarkable fashion.) On Friday, the team traveled to Kentucky and put on a show that ended with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker filling in for an injured Jordan Travis and not only held on to their lead but also showed that he is very capable of running the offense should his number need to be called.

Great reminder: having a legit starter is key, but even more importantly, having a solid backup that can help you win a ball game.. on the road at that, is MAJOR key. That’s called being a Team. Big win for the Noles and great game @FSUFootball — EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) September 17, 2022

Following a string of injuries and players leaving the game, the Noles look ahead to face Boston College at home. Throughout the years, FSU is 15-5 against the Eagles and is favored by double digits Saturday night (16.)

Coach Norvell celebrating with the crowd, which brought a ton of energy. #FSU pic.twitter.com/1iUucqESwh — TimScribble (@TimScribble) September 17, 2022

The #FSU fanbase was amazing last night in the win over Louisville. pic.twitter.com/FhAgHvkyAx — TimScribble (@TimScribble) September 17, 2022

If you are going to be in town for the Boston College game, make sure to stop by offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons’ tent on the legacy walk as they celebrate Timothy Donovan’s 20th birthday. Donovan has a special place in FSU’s and their fan base’s heart as he battles against a debilitating condition. Head on over to https://bigmanbigheart.com/ and read his story along with their message.

Timothy & Co. will be in Tally next weekend for our game against BC. Our families will be celebrating his birthday at the @BigManBigHeart_ tailgate- Tent #2 of the Legacy Walk.



Stop by for a slice of cake! #TakeTimothyonTour https://t.co/sY0Gh4csTC — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) September 17, 2022

Recruiting

There are a couple of big commitments happening at the end of September and FSU has put itself in a great position with some top-tier targets to close out the month.

Composite 5-star Hykeem Williams and composite 4-star linebacker Blake Nicholson are set to commit on the 23rd and the 20th. With the Noles on a 3-0 run to kick off the season, only good can come as they close in on more blue-chip players.

For everything recruiting-related head on over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #9 and talk to Tomahawk Nation’s experts, join the community, and voice your opinions.

Be on the lookout for a visitor list for Boston College this weekend.

All Sports

Women’s soccer toppled Boston College on the road 6-0 Saturday and has scored 5+ points in their past four games. Their next game will be against Louisville at home on the 22nd of this month at 7 p.m.

We had our first #SCTop10 play of the season thanks to Jenna! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/0tpyaRh2Zf — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 17, 2022

The #11 men’s golf team Cole Anderson had a great showing at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational tying for 6th shooting under par.

From Seminoles.com:

The No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf Team fought back in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, scoring their lowest total of the three-day tournament with a 3-under par 277 to place sixth. The Seminoles led the 15-team field on day three, with only two other teams shooting under par for the day.

What a day for @coleagolf



He fires a final-round 6️⃣4️⃣ which ties for the lowest round of the tournament at this year's OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational.



Cole ties for sixth at 3-under, while the #Noles finish in sixth at 12-over #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/YvW4VH6ElU — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 18, 2022

Guarding the home turf, women’s volleyball continued the trend of winning this weekend by closing the sweep against the UAB Blazers 3-0. Their next matchup will be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to start conference play at home on the 23rd of September at 6:30 p.m.