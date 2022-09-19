The Florida State Seminoles moved to 3-0 on the young season with a 35-31 victory on the road Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals, doing so as injuries forced many of their star players to the sideline.

After Jordan Travis left the game with an apparent leg injury, backup QB Tate Rodemaker struggled but came out in the second half clicking with wide receiver Johnny Wilson en route to two 4th quarter touchdowns and a Florida State victory.

So where does the team go from here potentially without Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and other starters? The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — celebrate the Noles big victory, look ahead to the Boston College game this weekend and what could be coming if those players aren’t able to return to 100% soon.

Plus, stick around at the end of the podcast for a fun look behind the curtain for the voicemail, Brian left for our producer Perry after Friday’s celebration. How ‘bout those Noles?

