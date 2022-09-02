Football:

Stewart Mandel has FSU covering the spread.

The only thing I learned from FSU’s Week 0 rout of Duquesne was that Duquesne has a football team. But I’ve felt all offseason that Mike Norvell’s offense would take a big step forward this season. He’s got some weapons, and finally a functional O-line. FSU can handle Brian Kelly’s LSU team in transition.

Many thanks to Zachary Junda of ‘And The Valley Shook’ for joining TN and the Seminole Wrap for this in-depth LSU preview focusing particularly on the trenches.

Besides FSU and LSU; which game are you most eager to watch? Arkansas and Cincinnati could be a lot of fun.

Jordan Travis, Tatum Bethune, and Mycah Pittman met with the media after practice yesterday.

Mike Norvell is eager about the chance to show just how much FSU has improved on national television.

The Marching Chiefs will be in New Orleans:

We will be in New Orleans with the full band. Looking forward to supporting our Noles. #FSU #mcatdt #BeatLSU — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) September 1, 2022

Recruiting:

2024 offensive tackle Blake Franks has been offered by FSU:

Andrews of 247Sports wrote a nice profile on 2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek.

Transfer RB Caziah Holmes was officially added to the roster.

Other Sports:

The floor was clean but break out the brooms anyway:

As we head into week 3⃣ of the season, Cristina Roque is the NCAA's active leader in Goals Against Average! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nYrIFXSF1M — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 1, 2022

Two Seminoles made the Annika Award preseason watch list.

Alumni:

Xavier Rhodes loves his ‘Noles:

It people out that really think LSU is going to beat @FSUFootball. Smh trying to tell them we’re back — Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) September 1, 2022

Unconfirmed at this moment but word on the twitter sphere is that Jameis Winston will be on the sideline for the game against LSU.

When you see a stat like this you understand why Keir Thomas made the Rams’ 53-man roster:

Rookie DL with the highest pass rush win rates this Preseason:



1. Myjai Sanders: 32.0%

2. Keir Thomas: 21.7%

3. George Karlaftis: 20.0% pic.twitter.com/Ynzdgd2Qgi — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 1, 2022

Welcome to the show Ben Deluzio: