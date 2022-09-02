 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Pick the winner; LSU or FSU?

Besides FSU, what game are you most looking forward to watching this weekend?

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Duquesne v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

Stewart Mandel has FSU covering the spread.

The only thing I learned from FSU’s Week 0 rout of Duquesne was that Duquesne has a football team. But I’ve felt all offseason that Mike Norvell’s offense would take a big step forward this season. He’s got some weapons, and finally a functional O-line. FSU can handle Brian Kelly’s LSU team in transition.

Many thanks to Zachary Junda of ‘And The Valley Shook’ for joining TN and the Seminole Wrap for this in-depth LSU preview focusing particularly on the trenches.

Besides FSU and LSU; which game are you most eager to watch? Arkansas and Cincinnati could be a lot of fun.

Jordan Travis, Tatum Bethune, and Mycah Pittman met with the media after practice yesterday.

Mike Norvell is eager about the chance to show just how much FSU has improved on national television.

The Marching Chiefs will be in New Orleans:

Recruiting:

2024 offensive tackle Blake Franks has been offered by FSU:

Andrews of 247Sports wrote a nice profile on 2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek.

Transfer RB Caziah Holmes was officially added to the roster.

Other Sports:

The floor was clean but break out the brooms anyway:

Two Seminoles made the Annika Award preseason watch list.

Alumni:

Xavier Rhodes loves his ‘Noles:

Unconfirmed at this moment but word on the twitter sphere is that Jameis Winston will be on the sideline for the game against LSU.

When you see a stat like this you understand why Keir Thomas made the Rams’ 53-man roster:

Welcome to the show Ben Deluzio:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...