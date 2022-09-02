Coming off a dominant victory over Duquesne, the Florida State Seminoles are headed to New Orleans to face off against the LSU Tigers. Labor Day weekend is nearly here, and the Three Stars are celebrating with a new podcast!

The guys first discuss the newest name on the roster, Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes.

What makes him special, and what does his addition mean for the running back unit?

Next, Josh breaks down some high school junior names to know, as September 1 was the first day that coaches may communicate with prospects in the 2024 class.

The Three Stars close out the podcast by discussing a very important sideline visitor for this Sunday’s game.

Find the latest episode on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network, available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts

